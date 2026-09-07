HONG KONG, Sept 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 4 September, Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited (00730.HK, the 'Company' or 'Capital Industrial Financial Services') issued an inside information announcement detailing its strategic expansion into robotics and intelligent manufacturing and a potential acquisition. According to the announcement, Shougang Industrial Investment (Beijing) Technology Innovation Co., Ltd currently holds approximately 24.84% of Beijing Robot Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (the 'Robot Leasing Company') and, subject to applicable laws and regulations and requisite regulatory and approval procedures, intends to transfer the relevant shares to Capital Industrial Financial Services. The potential acquisition further demonstrates the Company's strategy of extending its established supply chain management capabilities into the robotics value chain. Going forward, Capital Industrial Financial Services plans to broaden its presence across the upstream and downstream segments of the robotics value chain. Through supply chain management, equipment leasing and related services, it aims to progressively connect component and equipment suppliers, robot manufacturers, corporate end-users and a range of real-world use cases, while further developing services in equipment deployment, demand matching, supply-demand coordination, system integration and data services.Integrating the Upstream and Downstream Robotics Value Chain: Synergies Across Supply Chain, Use Cases and Data ServicesAccording to the Company's announcement and publicly available information, the Robot Leasing Company, formerly known as Beijing State-owned Assets Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., was established in March 2014 and completed its business transformation in 2025. Under a 'robotics + leasing' model, it supports the deployment of robots in real-world use cases, with a focus on addressing the 'last mile' of commercialisation and adoption for innovative products. It primarily purchases robot assets from upstream equipment manufacturers and provides end users with access to equipment and related leasing services, thereby linking the upstream and downstream segments of the robotics value chain. The model is well suited to an industry characterised by rapid technological iteration, the need for real-world validation and demanding operations and maintenance requirements. The Robot Leasing Company currently serves areas including healthcare, education, elderly care, landscaping and water services, industrial manufacturing, commercial services, exhibitions and performances, and sporting events. it had connected with a cumulative 300 application scenarios, established business relationships with more than 130 robot manufacturers and facilitated the deployment of about 500 robots.On the upstream side, Capital Industrial Financial Services plans to further extend its existing supply chain management capabilities into the robotics sector, leveraging operations and factoring services to facilitate transactions across the value chain and accelerate robot deployment. This is intended to create a business model in which supply chain services and real-world applications reinforce one another.On the downstream side, the Company plans to address real-world demand through equipment leasing and scenario-based operations. Continued expansion of healthcare, education, landscaping, commercial, industrial-park and manufacturing use cases is expected to directly drive demand for robot procurement and equipment deployment. Going forward, the Company may connect equipment manufacturers with end customers across equipment selection, use-case matching, delivery, operations and maintenance, and post-lease services, allowing downstream demand to drive upstream procurement and gradually creating a cycle of 'application demand - equipment deployment - supply chain procurement'.Data and platform services represent a third area of expansion. Leveraging real-world environments within the Shougang ecosystem, including steel, industrial parks, healthcare and intelligent manufacturing, the Company may further expand into demand identification, supply-demand and procurement matching, system integration and online leasing. In this model, the upstream supply chain addresses 'where to source', downstream use cases address 'where to deploy', while data and platform services capture usage feedback and supply-demand information. Together, these elements can form an integrated value chain spanning supply chain coordination, equipment deployment, use-case operations and data services.Accelerating Healthcare Supply Chain Expansion: Procurement Demand Connects Healthcare Institutions with Upstream SuppliersOn the same day, in a separate voluntary announcement, Capital Industrial Financial Services disclosed that Beijing West Business Factoring Company Limited, an associate in which the Company holds a 41.41% interest, entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with SHOUYI HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT CO., LTD ('Shouyi Healthcare') and approved a credit limit of RMB200 million for healthcare supply chain financing projects. The parties will collaborate on commercial factoring and supply chain services across the healthcare supply chain, focusing on procurement activities and supplier-related needs involving pharmaceuticals, medical consumables and medical equipment.Unlike the robotics business, where the entry point is equipment and real-world applications, the healthcare supply chain is anchored more directly in actual procurement. Procurement of pharmaceuticals, medical consumables and medical equipment connects healthcare institutions with a broad network of upstream suppliers, creating demand for supply chain services around working capital and accounts receivable.From a business synergy perspective, Capital Industrial Financial Services can leverage these procurement activities to develop commercial factoring and supply chain services addressing the working-capital and accounts-receivable needs between healthcare institutions and upstream suppliers, creating a tangible avenue for extending the Company's supply chain management capabilities into healthcare.Interim Revenue Rises 99% Year on Year, with Supply Chain Management Emerging as the Main Growth DriverAlongside its expansion into new business areas, Capital Industrial Financial Services' existing supply chain business has continued to scale. In the first half of 2026, the Company recorded revenue of approximately HK$95.15 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 99% and nearly double the level in the corresponding period. Revenue from the supply chain management and financial technology business amounted to approximately HK$68.00 million, up 321% year on year and accounting for approximately 71.5% of the Group's total revenue, making it the Group's largest source of revenue. This indicates that supply chain management is becoming a core capability connecting procurement, suppliers, equipment and real-world applications.At the same time, the Company maintained a sound asset position. As at the end of June, total assets amounted to approximately HK$1.969 billion, while capital and reserves attributable to owners of the Company were approximately HK$1.505 billion. Cash and cash equivalents stood at approximately HK$288 million, and the current ratio was 11.88 times, indicating ample overall liquidity.Rights Issue Price at a Deep Discount to Book Value Enhances Subscription AppealAgainst the backdrop of rapid growth in its supply chain management business and continued expansion into new industry areas such as robotics and healthcare, Capital Industrial Financial Services has also launched a capital exercise. The Company proposed to consolidate every 50 existing shares into one consolidated share, followed by a rights issue of one rights share for every one consolidated share at a subscription price of HK$6.25 per rights share. Up to approximately 79.0788 million rights shares may be issued, with maximum net proceeds of approximately HK$488 million. For existing shareholders, taking up their rights entitlements on a pro rata basis may help preserve their relative ownership interests in the enlarged share capital while allowing them to participate in the potential growth generated by the Company's next phase of business expansion.More importantly, the rights issue price represents a substantial discount to book value. As at the end of June 2026, capital and reserves attributable to owners of the Company were approximately HK$1.505 billion. Based on the theoretical post-consolidation share count, net asset value per share was approximately HK$19.03, implying a discount of approximately 67% for the HK$6.25 rights issue price.As the supply chain business continues to scale and the Company advances its expansion into robotics, healthcare and other new industry areas, its capital strength and financial flexibility are expected to be further enhanced. The sizeable discount to book value, together with expectations for continued business expansion, is also an important factor likely to draw market attention to the rights issue.Overall, Capital Industrial Financial Services is advancing its expansion into new industry use cases in robotics and healthcare. In robotics, development is progressing across both upstream and downstream segments of the value chain: upstream, the Company is extending into component and equipment supply chains; downstream, it is addressing real-world demand through equipment leasing and use-case operations, while further expanding into supply-demand matching, system integration, and data and platform services. Together, these activities are gradually creating a business chain spanning supply chain coordination, equipment deployment, real-world applications and supporting services. In healthcare, the Company is leveraging procurement of pharmaceuticals, medical consumables and medical equipment to develop commercial factoring and supply chain services around the needs of healthcare institutions, upstream suppliers and accounts-receivable financing. Building on its existing business base, Capital Industrial Financial Services is progressively applying its supply chain management, financial leasing, commercial factoring and financial technology capabilities across new sectors and use cases, including robotics, intelligent manufacturing and healthcare, while exploring opportunities in robot leasing and operations.As these businesses move towards implementation, the Company's future growth drivers are expected to shift from the expansion of individual businesses towards a model of 'replicating supply chain capabilities across multiple use cases', building a business system centred on supply chain management, industrial technology and industrial finance services.Source: Capital Industrial Financial Services Group LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.