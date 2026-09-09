Das Instrument 54Z FR0013399359 ENERGISME S.A. EO-,003 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.09.2026The instrument 54Z FR0013399359 ENERGISME S.A. EO-,003 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026Das Instrument PRU GB0007099541 PRUDENTIAL PLC LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.09.2026The instrument PRU GB0007099541 PRUDENTIAL PLC LS-,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026Das Instrument RS7 MHY1096C1093 CAP.TAN.COR. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.09.2026The instrument RS7 MHY1096C1093 CAP.TAN.COR. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026Das Instrument B72 US04650F1012 ATAIBECKLEY INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.09.2026The instrument B72 US04650F1012 ATAIBECKLEY INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026Das Instrument GO2 FR001400WXE7 PREATONI GRP EO 36,9 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.09.2026The instrument GO2 FR001400WXE7 PREATONI GRP EO 36,9 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.09.2026The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026Das Instrument S35A CA86330Y5011 STRIA LITHIUM EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.09.2026The instrument S35A CA86330Y5011 STRIA LITHIUM EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026Das Instrument 70X US55025L1089 LUMENT FINANCE TR. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.09.2026The instrument 70X US55025L1089 LUMENT FINANCE TR. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026Das Instrument 0A3 NL0015000RT3 NEPI ROCKCASTLE EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.09.2026The instrument 0A3 NL0015000RT3 NEPI ROCKCASTLE EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026Das Instrument CGG BMG8114P1032 CAPITAL INDU.FIN.SV HD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.09.2026The instrument CGG BMG8114P1032 CAPITAL INDU.FIN.SV HD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 10.09.2026