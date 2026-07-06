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WKN: A412BZ | ISIN: FR001400WXE7 | Ticker-Symbol: GO2
Frankfurt
06.07.26 | 15:25
39,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PREATONI GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREATONI GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
06.07.2026 18:23 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PREATONI GROUP: Half-year report of the liquidity contract for the period January 1st to June 30th 2026 with INVEST SECURITIES

Paris, July 6, 2026

Resources appearing on the liquidity account as of 30/06/26:

- 2,918 shares

- €83,301.69

Transactions executed on first-half of the period:

Buy713 shares€30,580.0075 transactions
Sell295 shares€13,410.4073 transactions

Resources appearing on the liquidity account as of 04/02/26:

- 2,500 shares

- €100,000

Resources appearing on the account at the implementation of the liquidity contract:

- 2 ,500 shares

- €100,000

Nota bene: Interests: €471.29

Annexe: Aggregate daily buy-side and sell-side trading volume, in terms of both the number of shares traded and the aggregate value traded, for each trading day during the first half of 2026

BUYSELL
DayTransactionsSharesEURTransactionsSharesEUR
06/02/20261145.00 € - €
06/02/2026 - € 145.00 €
09/02/20261145.00 €1 - €
09/02/2026 - € 145.00 €
10/02/20261145.00 €1 - €
10/02/2026 - € 145.00 €
11/02/20261145.00 €1 - €
11/02/2026 - € 145.00 €
12/02/20261145.00 €1 - €
12/02/2026 - € 145.00 €
13/02/20261145.00 €1 - €
13/02/2026 - € 145.00 €
16/02/20261144.60 €1 - €
16/02/2026 - € 144.60 €
17/02/20261144.60 €1 - €
17/02/2026 - € 144.60 €
18/02/20261144.60 €1 - €
18/02/2026 - € 144.60 €
19/02/20261144.60 €1 - €
19/02/2026 - € 144.60 €
20/02/20261144.60 €1 - €
20/02/2026 - € 144.60 €
23/02/20261144.60 €1 - €
23/02/2026 - € 144.60 €
24/02/20261144.60 €1 - €
24/02/2026 - € 144.60 €
25/02/20261144.60 €1 - €
25/02/2026 - € 144.60 €
26/02/20261144.60 €1 - €
26/02/2026 - € 144.60 €
27/02/20261144.60 €1 - €
27/02/2026 - € 144.60 €
02/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
02/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
03/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
03/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
04/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
04/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
05/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
05/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
06/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
06/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
09/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
09/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
10/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
10/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
11/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
11/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
12/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
12/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
13/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
13/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
16/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
16/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
17/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
17/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
18/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
18/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
19/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
19/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
20/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
20/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
23/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
23/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
24/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
24/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
25/03/2026211490.60 €1 - €
25/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
26/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
26/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
27/03/202625223.00 €1 - €
27/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
30/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
30/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
31/03/20261144.60 €1 - €
31/03/2026 - € 144.60 €
01/04/20261144.60 €1 - €
01/04/2026 - € 144.60 €
02/04/20261144.60 €1 - €
02/04/2026 - € 144.60 €
07/04/20261144.60 €1 - €
07/04/2026 - € 144.60 €
08/04/20261144.60 €1 - €
08/04/2026 - € 144.60 €
09/04/20261144.60 €1 - €
09/04/2026 - € 144.60 €
10/04/20261144.60 €1 - €
10/04/2026 - € 144.60 €
13/04/20261144.60 €1 - €
13/04/2026 - € 144.60 €
14/04/2026 - €1144.80 €
15/04/20261144.80 €1 - €
15/04/2026 - € 144.80 €
16/04/20261144.80 €1 - €
16/04/2026 - € 144.80 €
17/04/20261144.80 €1 - €
17/04/2026 - € 144.80 €
20/04/20261144.80 €1 - €
20/04/2026 - € 144.80 €
21/04/2026 - €1290.00 €
22/04/20261145.00 €2 - €
22/04/2026 - € 145.00 €
23/04/2026412540.00 €1 - €
23/04/2026 - € 11495.00 €
24/04/20261145.00 €3 - €
24/04/2026 - € 145.00 €
27/04/20261145.00 €1 - €
27/04/2026 - € 145.00 €
28/04/20261145.00 €1 - €
28/04/2026 - € 145.00 €
29/04/20261145.00 €1 - €
29/04/2026 - € 145.00 €
30/04/20261145.00 €1 - €
30/04/2026 - € 145.00 €
04/05/20261145.00 €1 - €
04/05/2026 - € 145.00 €
05/05/20261145.00 €1 - €
05/05/2026 - € 145.00 €
06/05/20261145.00 €1 - €
06/05/2026 - € 145.00 €
07/05/20261145.00 €1 - €
07/05/2026 - € 145.00 €
08/05/20261145.00 €1 - €
08/05/2026 - € 145.00 €
11/05/2026 - €1502 300.00 €
13/05/2026 - €3542 514.00 €
14/05/2026 - €2632 961.00 €
19/05/202641004 448.00 € - €
20/05/20261286.00 € - €
26/05/2026232313 714.00 € - €
02/06/2026 - €1502 150.00 €
11/06/2026 - €14172.00 €
19/06/20261284.00 € - €
23/06/202612008 400.00 € - €
TOTAL7571330 580.00 €7329513 410.40 €

About PREATONI Group
Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, and in residential real estate development in the Baltic States. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly traded real estate group that integrates an original development model and is a strong creator of value. The Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide. PREATONI Group, headquartered in France, is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM


Investor Relations
ACTUS Finance & Communication
Anne-Pauline Petureaux
apetureaux@actus.fr
T: 01 53 67 36 72
Media Relations
ACTUS Finance & Communication
Deborah Schwartz
dschwartz@actus.fr
T: 01 53 67 36 35
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99113-preatoni_pr_liquidity_contract_h126.pdf

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