PREATONI GROUP: Half-year report of the liquidity contract for the period January 1st to June 30th 2026 with INVEST SECURITIES

|Paris, July 6, 2026
Resources appearing on the liquidity account as of 30/06/26:
- 2,918 shares
- €83,301.69
Transactions executed on first-half of the period:
|Buy
|713 shares
|€30,580.00
|75 transactions
|Sell
|295 shares
|€13,410.40
|73 transactions
Resources appearing on the liquidity account as of 04/02/26:
- 2,500 shares
- €100,000
Resources appearing on the account at the implementation of the liquidity contract:
- 2 ,500 shares
- €100,000
Nota bene: Interests: €471.29
Annexe: Aggregate daily buy-side and sell-side trading volume, in terms of both the number of shares traded and the aggregate value traded, for each trading day during the first half of 2026
|BUY
|SELL
|Day
|Transactions
|Shares
|EUR
|Transactions
|Shares
|EUR
|06/02/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|- €
|06/02/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|09/02/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|09/02/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|10/02/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|10/02/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|11/02/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|11/02/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|12/02/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|12/02/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|13/02/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|13/02/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|16/02/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|16/02/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|17/02/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|17/02/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|18/02/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|18/02/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|19/02/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|19/02/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|20/02/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|20/02/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|23/02/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|23/02/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|24/02/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|24/02/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|25/02/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|25/02/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|26/02/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|26/02/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|27/02/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|27/02/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|02/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|02/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|03/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|03/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|04/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|04/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|05/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|05/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|06/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|06/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|09/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|09/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|10/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|10/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|11/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|11/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|12/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|12/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|13/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|13/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|16/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|16/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|17/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|17/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|18/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|18/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|19/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|19/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|20/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|20/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|23/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|23/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|24/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|24/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|25/03/2026
|2
|11
|490.60 €
|1
|- €
|25/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|26/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|26/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|27/03/2026
|2
|5
|223.00 €
|1
|- €
|27/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|30/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|30/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|31/03/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|31/03/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|01/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|01/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|02/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|02/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|07/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|07/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|08/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|08/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|09/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|09/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|10/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|10/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|13/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.60 €
|1
|- €
|13/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.60 €
|14/04/2026
|- €
|1
|1
|44.80 €
|15/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.80 €
|1
|- €
|15/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.80 €
|16/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.80 €
|1
|- €
|16/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.80 €
|17/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.80 €
|1
|- €
|17/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.80 €
|20/04/2026
|1
|1
|44.80 €
|1
|- €
|20/04/2026
|- €
|1
|44.80 €
|21/04/2026
|- €
|1
|2
|90.00 €
|22/04/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|2
|- €
|22/04/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|23/04/2026
|4
|12
|540.00 €
|1
|- €
|23/04/2026
|- €
|11
|495.00 €
|24/04/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|3
|- €
|24/04/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|27/04/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|27/04/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|28/04/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|28/04/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|29/04/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|29/04/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|30/04/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|30/04/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|04/05/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|04/05/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|05/05/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|05/05/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|06/05/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|06/05/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|07/05/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|07/05/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|08/05/2026
|1
|1
|45.00 €
|1
|- €
|08/05/2026
|- €
|1
|45.00 €
|11/05/2026
|- €
|1
|50
|2 300.00 €
|13/05/2026
|- €
|3
|54
|2 514.00 €
|14/05/2026
|- €
|2
|63
|2 961.00 €
|19/05/2026
|4
|100
|4 448.00 €
|- €
|20/05/2026
|1
|2
|86.00 €
|- €
|26/05/2026
|2
|323
|13 714.00 €
|- €
|02/06/2026
|- €
|1
|50
|2 150.00 €
|11/06/2026
|- €
|1
|4
|172.00 €
|19/06/2026
|1
|2
|84.00 €
|- €
|23/06/2026
|1
|200
|8 400.00 €
|- €
|TOTAL
|75
|713
|30 580.00 €
|73
|295
|13 410.40 €
|About PREATONI Group
Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, and in residential real estate development in the Baltic States. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly traded real estate group that integrates an original development model and is a strong creator of value. The Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide. PREATONI Group, headquartered in France, is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).
|WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM
|
Investor Relations
ACTUS Finance & Communication
Anne-Pauline Petureaux
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T: 01 53 67 36 72
|
Media Relations
ACTUS Finance & Communication
Deborah Schwartz
dschwartz@actus.fr
T: 01 53 67 36 35
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