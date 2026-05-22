PREATONI GROUP: PREATONI Group, an international group specializing in tourist resorts ownership and operations and real estate development, announces the Q1 2026 revenue for its subsidiary Pro Kapital Grupp

Paris, May, 22, 2026

PREATONI Group (Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - Ticker symbol: ALPG), an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of hotel assets and in residential and commercial real estate development, announces the Q1 2026 revenue (unaudited) of its subsidiary AS Pro Kapital Grupp[1].

PREATONI Group reminds that it operates in the Hospitality/ Tourism sector in Egypt and Italy, as well as in real estate development in the Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) through its subsidiary AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter "Pro Kapital"). This activity involves the construction, renovation, and development of residential buildings and the creation of residential and commercial districts.

Business and key highlights for Q1 2026

Despite the geopolitical environment, Pro Kapital Grupp continued its profitable growth trajectory during Q1 2026.

This operating performance resulted, during Q1 2026, in an improvement across all financial indicators (revenue, gross margin, result, and cash flow) compared with Q1 2025.

The Group provides below an update on the progress of its various development projects.

•Tallinn (Estonia)



At Kristiine City, the Group:

continued the development of the Black Building (a residential building comprising 90 units, with the majority of deliveries scheduled for October-November 2026).

launched the Musketäri Majad project (2 buildings comprising 144 apartments), with reservations opening during the quarter.

The Group is also continuing the design phase and permitting process for the other projects within Kristiine City (approximately 35,000 sqm of gross built area and 350 units).

• Riga (Latvia)

The Blue Marine project is progressing in line with its development and commercialization schedule.

• Vilnius (Lithuania)

The City Villas project is in its final completion phase.

The Group also continued preparations for the Borgo project (the conversion of a former school building into high-end residential complex comprising approximately 50 luxury apartments), with construction expected to begin during the second half of 2026.

Financial Results

Revenue

Pro Kapital Grupp revenue[2] for Q1 2026 was EUR 15.1 million, increasing by 21,0% compared to the same period in 2025 (Q1 2025: EUR 12.5 million). The Group's revenue was mainly supported by the handover of completed apartments in the Kalaranna District and Uus-Kindrali developments in Tallinn, as well as in the City Villas project in Vilnius.

Gross profit

Gross profit for Q1 2026 amounted to EUR 5.7 million compared to EUR 4.2 million in the same period of 2025.

Operating income

Operating profit reached EUR 4.0 million during the period (Q1 2025: EUR 2.5 million).

Net income

Pro Kapital Grupp's net profit for Q1 2026 was EUR 2.8 million, compared to €1.9 million in the reference period.

Cash flow from operating activities

As of 31 March 2026, cash generated from operating activities amounted to €10.0 million, compared with €1.3million in the same period of 2025.

In accordance with the applicable regulations on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, Pro Kapital has published its preliminary financial statements on its website (for more information: https://www.prokapital.com/).

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential real estate development in the Baltic States. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

Investor Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 72 Media Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Deborah Schwartz

dschwartz@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 35

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM

[1]PREATONI Group holds a 49.62% stake (fully consolidated), and which is listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange in Tallinn - ISIN: EE3100006040 -Ticker: PKG1T

[2] Revenue from real estate sales is recognized when title to the property is transferred to the buyer. Consequently, revenue from real estate sales depends on the construction cycle, the completion of residential projects, and the signing of deeds at the notary's office

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98387-preatoni_pr_q126_prokapital.pdf