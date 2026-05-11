PREATONI GROUP: Description of the share buyback program

Paris, May 11, 2026

PREATONI Group (Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - ticker symbol: ALPG ), hereby publishes, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 241-1 et seq. of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers and European Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse, as well as Delegated Regulations (EU) No. 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, and No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, this description, the purpose of which is to present its share buyback program.

1. Date of the General Meeting authorizing the program

The Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of PREATONI Group (the "Company"), held on January 16, 2026, pursuant to its 10th resolution, authorized the Management Board to have the Company purchase its own shares in order to implement the objectives set forth in paragraph (3) below, subject to the condition precedent of the listing of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth.

2. Securities concerned

Ordinary shares issued by the Company.

3. Objectives of the buyback program

the retention and subsequent transfer of shares (in exchange for payment or otherwise) in connection with external growth transactions, up to a limit of 5% of the number of shares comprising the share capital; the surrender of shares upon the exercise of rights attached to securities giving access to the capital through redemption, conversion, exchange, presentation of a warrant, or any other means; the allocation or transfer of shares as part of an employee profit-sharing plan designed to share in the benefits of the Company's growth, or in any permitted form, the allocation or transfer of shares to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or its group, particularly in connection with any stock option plan, stock grant plan, or group-wide corporate savings plan; the cancellation of all or part of the securities thus repurchased, under the conditions provided for in Article L. 22-10-62 of the Commercial Code, subject to the adoption of the11thresolution of the general meeting of January 16, 2026, or any resolution of a similar nature; the facilitation of the secondary market or the liquidity of the Company's securities by an investment services provider under liquidity contracts consistent with market practices recognized by the Autorité des marchés financiers; the implementation of any market practice that may be approved by the AMF, and more generally, the execution of any transaction in accordance with applicable regulations.

4. Maximum percentage of capital authorized for repurchase

The number of shares that the Company purchases during the term of the buyback program must not exceed 10% of the shares comprising the Company's capital at any time. In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code, the number of shares taken into account for calculating the 10% limit corresponds to the number of shares purchased, less the number of shares resold during the term of the authorization when the shares are repurchased to promote liquidity under the conditions defined by the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF); and

the number of shares held by the Company at any time shall not exceed 10% of the shares comprising the Company's capital.

5. Maximum purchase price per share

The maximum purchase price per share is 55 euros, excluding acquisition costs.

6. Maximum program amount

€10,000,000.

7. Terms of repurchases

The acquisition, sale, transfer, or exchange of these shares may be carried out, in one or more transactions, by any means authorized by applicable regulations. These means include, notably, over-the-counter transactions, block sales, the use of any derivative financial instrument, whether traded on the market or over-the-counter, and the implementation of option strategies (purchase and sale of call and put options and any combinations thereof in compliance with applicable regulations). The portion of the buyback program that may be carried out through block trading may amount to the entire program.

These transactions may be carried out during periods determined by the Executive Board. However, (i) the Executive Board may not use this authorization during a public offering of the Company, and (ii) the Executive Board shall ensure the suspension of the execution of any liquidity contracts entered into by the Company during the implementation of stabilization measures within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse, as well as during a public offering or in the pre-offer period and until the closing of the offering, when the Company is the initiator of the offering.

8. Term of the program

18 months from the General Meeting, i.e., until July 16, 2027.

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, and in residential real estate development in the Baltic States. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly traded real estate group that integrates an original development model and is a strong creator of value. The Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide. PREATONI Group, headquartered in France, is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM



Investor Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Deborah Schwartz

dschwartz@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 35

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98156-preatoni_pr_sharebyback_program_us_final.pdf