PREATONI GROUP: Implementation by PREATONI Group of a liquidity contract with INVEST SECURITIES

Paris, May 11, 2026

PREATONI Group (Euronext Growth Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - ticker symbol: ALPG ) (the "Company"), announces, in relation with the admission of its shares to trading on Euronext Growth, that the Management Board has exercised the authorization granted to it by the combined general meeting of shareholders on January 16, 2026, and has entered into with Invest Securities, effective as of today, a liquidity contract covering its ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris, for a term of two years, renewable by tacit agreement. The liquidity agreement entered into on February 6, 2026, between Invest Securities and the majority shareholder, through the company SAARMAS FAMILY OFFICE SA, has expired.

The purpose of this agreement is to provide market-making services for the equity securities of PREATONI Group, with the aim of improving their liquidity.

This liquidity contract is part of the Company's share buyback program, authorized by the tenth resolution of the Company's combined general meeting held on January 16, 2026, and is in accordance with the applicable legal framework, and more specifically in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, Articles L. 22-10-62 et seq. of the Commercial Code, and Decision No. 2021-01 of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) dated June 22, 2021, renewing the designation of liquidity contracts for equity securities as an accepted market practice, and also in accordance with the model contract of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI).

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

1,0262 shares

99,807.01 euros.

This contract may be suspended in the cases provided for in Article 5 of Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021. Furthermore, the contract may be terminated by either party with two months' notice.

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, and in residential real estate development in the Baltic States. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly traded real estate group that integrates an original development model and is a strong creator of value. The Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide. PREATONI Group, headquartered in France, is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM



Investor Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Deborah Schwartz

dschwartz@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 35

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98175-preatoni_pr_liquidity_agreement_us_final.pdf