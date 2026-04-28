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WKN: 579797 | ISIN: EE3100006040 | Ticker-Symbol: 17E
Frankfurt
28.04.26 | 08:00
0,600 Euro
-7,69 % -0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6650,97513:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 10:48 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Pro Kapital Grupp: Establishment of a new subsidiary of the group

AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces that a subsidiary belonging to the group, AS Tondi Kvartal, has established a new subsidiary, OÜ Musketäri Majad. The planned economic activity of the new subsidiary is the development of residential and non-residential buildings.

The share capital of OÜ Musketäri Majad amounts to 2,500€, of which 100% belongs to AS Tondi Kvartal at the time of the establishment of the company. The members of the management board of the new subsidiary are Edoardo Axel Preatoni and Andrus Laurits, both of whom are also members of the management board of AS Tondi Kvartal.

The establishment of the subsidiary does not have a significant impact on the economic activities of the issuer.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 614 4920
e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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