PREATONI GROUP, an international group specializing in tourist resorts ownership and operations and real estate development, announces the availability of the audited FY2025 results for its subsidiary Pro Kapital Grupp

Paris, le 16 avril 2026

PREATONI Group ( Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - Ticker: MLPRG) , an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of hospitality assets as well as residential and commercial real estate development, announces announces that its subsidiary AS Pro Kapital Grupp[1] has published its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. These 2025 annual results were approved by the Supervisory Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp on April 15, 2026.

Differences between the audited financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 and the 12-month interim financial results published on 27 February 2026 relate to the classification of liabilities between current and non-current. There are no differences in total liabilities.

In accordance with the applicable regulations on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, the 2025 consolidated annual report of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, in ESEF format, together with the auditor's report, will be available on the company's website (for more information: https://www.prokapital.com/en/financials/).

PREATONI Group will publish its press release relating to the 2025 annual results on Monday, April 20, 2026, before market open, and its 2025 annual financial report no later than April 30, 2026.

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential and commercial real estate development in the EMEA region (Baltic States, Dubai). Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Access+ (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM

Investor relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

T: (+33) 1 53 67 36 72 Media relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Deborah Schwartz

dschwartz@actus.fr

T: (+33) 1 53 67 36 35

[1] in which it holds a 49.62% stake (fully consolidated), and which is listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange in Tallinn (ISIN: EE3100006040 -Ticker: PKG1T)

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97618-preatoni_cp_mad_ra25_prokapital_us.pdf