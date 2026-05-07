PREATONI GROUP: PREATONI Group announces its transfer to Euronext Growth on May 11, 2026

Paris, May 7, 2026

PREATONI Group (ISIN: FR001400WXE7) , an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of hotel assets and in residential and commercial real estate development, announces that it has received approval from Euronext to transfer the listing of its shares to Euronext Growth Paris, effective May 11, 2026.

This transfer to Euronext Growth, which was authorized by the Combined General Meeting held on January 16, 2026, and in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 421-14 of the Monetary and Financial Code, is part of a strategy to enhance the Company's visibility and attractiveness to a growing number of investors.

It is accompanied by measures to enhance the liquidity of the stock, notably:

The implementation of a liquidity agreement, effective as of the first day of trading on Euronext Growth, in accordance with the code of ethics of the French Association of Financial Markets (AMAFI) and entrusted to Allinvest Securities to facilitate trading in the stock[1] ;

The transition to continuous trading, effective as of the first day of listing on Euronext Growth.

PREATONI Group, a family-owned group committed to sustainable growth

PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of assets in the Hospitality/Tourism and Real Estate Development sectors. As part of its hospitality/tourism activities, PREATONI Group primarily operates two resorts, in Charm el-Sheikh (Egypt) and in Sicily in the Palermo region. The Group also develops real estate projects involving the renovation and creation of residential neighborhoods in the Baltic states. Driven by an ambitious entrepreneurial vision and backed by over 30 years of experience, PREATONI Group relies on a distinctive, value-creating investment model.

In 2025, the Group posted revenue of €106.2 million, a sharp increase of 58.0% compared to 2024, along with an EBITDA[2] of €25.3 million (compared to €1.9 million in 2024). The consolidated EBITDA margin was 23.8% in 2025 (compared to 2.9% a year earlier).

For the next three years (2026-2028), the Group is targeting revenue growth at an average annual rate exceeding 5% over the period (CAGR), coupled with an EBITDA margin exceeding 20%, barring major geopolitical disruptions.

Listing Information

The ISIN code for PREATONI Group shares remains unchanged (FR001400WXE7) and the ticker symbol becomes ALPG. Furthermore, PREATONI Group shares remain eligible for the PEA-PME ETI scheme as defined by Article L.221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

The Information Document prepared in connection with this transfer of listing to Euronext Growth Paris is available on the Company's website (link).

PREATONI Group is supported by Allinvest Securities as its listing sponsor.

Transfer Schedule

May 6, 2026 Notification by Euronext of the decision to admit the securities to trading on Euronext Growth Paris May 7, 2026 Euronext issues a notice announcing the delisting of PREATONI Group shares from Euronext Access +

Publication of a Euronext notice announcing the admission of PREATONI Group shares to Euronext Growth Paris

Release of a press release by the Company and publication of the Information Document May 7, 2026 Last day of trading of PREATONI Group shares on Euronext Access + May 11, 2026 Delisting of shares from Euronext Access + Paris

Start of trading of PREATONI Group shares on Euronext Growth Paris

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential real estate development in the Baltic States. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM

Investor Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 72 Media Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Deborah Schwartz

dschwartz@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 35

[1] As a reminder, a liquidity contract had already been implemented when the company was listed on Euronext Access + (see press release dated February 5, 2026)

[2] Operating income - Depreciation, amortization, and provisions

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98127-preatoni_pr_transfer_euronext_growth_us_final.pdf