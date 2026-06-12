PREATONI GROUP: Minutes of the combined general meeting held on June 12, 2026

Paris, June 12, 2026

The Combined General Meeting of Shareholders of PREATONI Group (Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - ticker symbol: ALPG), an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of hotel assets and in residential real estate development, was held today. This meeting was chaired by Mr. Patrick Werner, Chairman of the Management Board , Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of the Company's Statutory auditors.

PREATONI Group shareholders who were present or represented or who voted in advance of the meeting or gave proxy to the chairman totaled 6,502,686 voting rights (i.e., 73.84% of all voting rights) and approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025. On this occasion, the general meeting of shareholders acknowledged the solid results for FY25, characterized by very strong growth in revenue (€106.2 million, or +58% compared to 2024) and EBITDA (€25.3 million in 2025 versus €1.9 million in 2024).

All eleven resolutions submitted to shareholders were approved, including the fourth extraordinary resolution (share capital reduction due to losses).

Following the approval of the fourth resolution, the par value of each share of the Company has now been reduced from €36.90 to €24.70, and the share capital has consequently been reduced from €324,979,591.50 to €217,533,764.50. Following this capital reduction, the Company's share capital remains composed of 8,807,035 common shares.

This purely technical transaction has no impact on the market value of the Company's shares, nor on the number of outstanding shares or the value of the Company's equity. It is part of the Group's strategy to being in a position to distribute dividends. In this regard, the Combined General Meeting approved the seventh resolution (Distribution from the share premium) regarding the distribution of a dividend of €0.18 per share for the 2025 fiscal year.

The voting results for each resolution will be posted on the PREATONI Group website (link)

In accordance with the law, all documents provided to this Meeting were made available to shareholders, within the legal deadlines, at the Company's registered office and on its website.

About PREATONI Group

Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential real estate development in the Baltic States. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

Investor Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 72 Media Relations

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Deborah Schwartz

dschwartz@actus.fr

T: 01 53 67 36 35

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98740-preatoni_minutes_gm_12062026_final.pdf