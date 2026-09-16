Das Instrument ACT DE000A2YNT30 ALZCHEM GROUP AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2026The instrument ACT DE000A2YNT30 ALZCHEM GROUP AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2026Das Instrument 78D SE0007413455 ALZINOVA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2026The instrument 78D SE0007413455 ALZINOVA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2026Das Instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2026The instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2026Das Instrument GO2 FR001400WXE7 PREATONI GRP EO 24,7 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2026The instrument GO2 FR001400WXE7 PREATONI GRP EO 24,7 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2026Das Instrument O9B0 AU0000453185 BARYS RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2026The instrument O9B0 AU0000453185 BARYS RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2026Das Instrument 4LF0 CA13711A1003 CANAMERA ENERGY MET.CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2026The instrument 4LF0 CA13711A1003 CANAMERA ENERGY MET.CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2026Das Instrument 3DIE XS2335553XXX LEVERAGE SHARES 3XDIS ETP ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2026The instrument 3DIE XS2335553XXX LEVERAGE SHARES 3XDIS ETP ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2026