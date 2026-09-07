

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary July figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, the leading index was flat on month, while the coincident was up 0.6 percent.



Singapore will release July numbers for retail sales; in June, sales were up 1.0 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year.



Thailand will provide August data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an annual increase of 2.20 percent for overall inflation and 1.33 percent for core CPI. In July, overall inflation was up 1.95 percent on year and core CPI rose 1.34 percent.



Australia will see August figures for job advertisements; in July, job ads were up 0.8 percent on month.



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