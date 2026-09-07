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WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
07.09.26 | 08:06
828,80 Euro
+0,63 % +5,20
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Niederlande 25
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
826,20829,8008:32
826,60828,8008:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
149 Leser
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ASM International NV: ASM to nominate Rutger Wijburg to the Supervisory Board

Almere, The Netherlands
September 7, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces its intention to nominate Dr. Rutger Wijburg for appointment to its Supervisory Board. His appointment will be submitted to shareholders for approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) expected to be held in early March 2027.

Rutger Wijburg brings over 30 years of international experience in the semiconductor industry. He joined Infineon Technologies AG in 2018 and held various senior leadership positions until 2025, lastly serving as Chief Operations Officer and member of the Management Board from 2022 to 2025. Prior to joining Infineon, he held various management positions at GlobalFoundries, NXP and Philips Semiconductors. Dr. Wijburg currently serves as a member of the Supervisory Board of ZEISS Group and SMART Photonics.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of ASM's Supervisory Board, commented: "We are pleased to propose Rutger Wijburg for appointment to the Supervisory Board of ASM. With more than three decades of experience in the semiconductor industry and a strong track record in manufacturing and operations, Rutger will further strengthen the expertise represented on our Supervisory Board. We look forward to benefiting from his insights and experience as ASM continues to execute its strategy and support customers at the leading edge of semiconductor innovation. The proposed appointment of Rutger Wijburg is part of our broader succession planning efforts."

In the coming months, the Supervisory Board will further acquaint Rutger Wijburg with ASM and its activities ahead of the proposed shareholder vote on his appointment.

About ASM
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, pandemics, epidemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Investor relations

Daniel Uribe
T: +31 88 100 8127
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20260907 ASM announces intended nomination of Rutger Wijburg to the SB

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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