Capital B confirms the acquisition of 376 BTC for EUR 25.3 million, the holding of a total of 3,521 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 2.17% YTD

Capital B confirms the acquisition of 376 BTC for €25.3 million,

the holding of a total of 3,521 BTC,

and a BTC Yield of 2.17% YTD

Final completion of capital increases at €0.51 per share, for an amount of €1.44 million, under the "ATM" type capital increase contract with TOBAM

Final completion of capital raises, for a total amount of €28.7 million, through a private placement of shares, without pre-emptive subscription rights, with four share subscription warrants attached to each share (ABSA), at €0.58 per ABSA, subscribed by global institutional investors, including strategic investors Adam Back and TOBAM

Acquisition of 376 BTC for an amount of €25.3 million

BTC Yield of 2.17 % YTD and 0.31 % QTD

BTC Gain of 61.3 BTC YTD and 9.9 BTC QTD

BTC € Gain of €4.2 million YTD and €0.7 million QTD

Total group holdings of 3,521 BTC with an acquisition value of €309.4 million at €87,878 per bitcoin, corresponding to the average unitary acquisition cost of the BTC held as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, September 7, 2026: Capital B SA (ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALCPB | US: CPTLF) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, and corporate treasury, announces the final completion of capital increases at €0.51 per share, for an amount of €1.44 million, under the "ATM" type capital increase contract with TOBAM, and the final completion of capital raises, for a total amount of €28.7 million, through a private placement of shares, without pre-emptive subscription rights, with four share subscription warrants attached to each share (ABSA), at €0.58 per ABSA, subscribed by global institutional investors, including strategic investors Adam Back and TOBAM. The Company has thus acquired 376 BTC for an amount of €25.3 million. The Group has achieved since the beginning of the year a 'BTC Yield' of 2.17%, a 'BTC Gain' of 61.3 BTC, and a 'BTC € Gain' of €4.2 million. As of today, Capital B and its subsidiary Capital B Luxembourg SA hold a total of 3,521 BTC as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, with an acquisition value of €309.4 million, based on an average price of €87,878 per bitcoin. A detailed presentation of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time, is available on the Company's website: https://cptlb.com/about/who-we-are/

Final completion of capital increases as part of the "ATM-type" capital increase program with TOBAM

Making use of the delegation of authority granted to him by the Board of Directors, itself acting under the 16th resolution approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2026, the Company's Chief Executive Officer decided to carry out capital increases for a total amount of €1,440,570.80 (including share premium), through the issuance of 2,799,200 new ordinary shares at an average rounded subscription price of €0.51 per share.

The Company combined in this press release the subscription requests from TOBAM between August 10 and August 21, 2026, and the subscription price has been determined in accordance with the terms of the ATM Agreement renewed on January 26, 2026, namely:

- The subscription price for each request is equal to the highest of (i) the closing price of the trading day preceding the request, (ii) the euro equivalent of a "mNAV", defined and adjustable by the Company, of the trading day preceding the request, and (iii) the floor price provided for in the resolution of the relevant Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) (e.g., to date, a floor price set by the Company's extraordinary general meeting of June 17, 2026 corresponding to one of the following values:

either the closing price of the Company's share on the market on which it is listed on the last trading day preceding the setting of the issue price, possibly reduced by a maximum discount of 20% ;

either the volume-weighted average price (in the central order book and excluding off-market block trades) (the "VWAP") of the Company's share price on the market(s) on which it is listed over a period ranging from the last trading day preceding the setting of the issue price to the twenty last trading days preceding the setting of the issue price (it being specified that, if the chosen period covers several trading days, the "VWAP" may be the VWAP over that period or the average of the VWAPs for each trading day over that period), possibly reduced by a maximum discount of 20% (and adjusted where applicable to take into account differences in dividend entitlement date); or

the euro equivalent of the "mNAV 1" on a date chosen between the last trading day preceding the setting of the issue price and one of the twenty preceding trading days, the mNAV 1 being the value in euros, per share, of the bitcoins held by the Company as indicated by the Company in its indicators, at the date of determination of the mNAV 1, it being understood that (i) the price in euros of one bitcoin shall be chosen from among the bitcoin prices reported on the day chosen for the determination of the mNAV 1 on a major market platform such as, by way of example, one of the following platforms: Coinbase, Bitstamp, Boursorama or Bloomberg, and (ii) the number of shares used may be either the number of shares actually issued at the date of determination of the mNAV 1, or, at that same date, the number of shares on a diluted basis, according to the calculation method indicated by the Company in its indicators.

- The number of shares requested cannot exceed 21% of the trading volume of the trading day preceding the request.

The shares issued will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth in Paris (offer compartment).

The transaction does not require the preparation of a prospectus subject to approval by the AMF.

The average rounded subscription price of €0.51 represents a discount of 0.4% compared to the closing price on the trading day preceding this press release.

In accordance with the Program, the Chief Executive Officer has waived shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of the investors to whom the offer is addressed, in the proportions set out below:

Investor Number of shares Rounded average price / share (€) Amount (€) TOBAM Bitcoin Enhanced Fund 988,470 €0.51 €508,690.68 TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund 1,495,320 €0.51 €769,527.08 TOBAM Bitcoin Treasury Opportunities Fund 315,410 €0.51 €162,353.04 TOBAM BTC Linked and Blockchain Equity Fund - - - MDP - TOBAM Global Blockchain Equity Fund - - - TOTAL 2,799,200 €0.51 €1,440,570.80

Final completion of issuances of shares with four share subscription warrants (ABSA) for a total amount of €28.7 million

On August 28, 2026, the Company announced the issuance of 36,219,070 shares with four share subscription warrants attached to each share (ABSA) for a total amount of €21,007,060.60, at €0.58 per ABSA, subscribed by global institutional investors, including strategic investors Adam Back and TOBAM.

On September 2, 2026, the Company announced the issuance of 13,181,030 shares with four share subscription warrants attached to each share (ABSA) for a total amount of €7,644,997.40, at €0.58 per ABSA, subscribed by Adam Back.

The Company hereby confirms the final completion of the raises, under the following terms and conditions:

Issuer Capital B Issuance type Issuance of shares with four share subscription warrants (two Warrants 2026-06, one Warrant 2026-07 and one Warrant 2026-08) attached to each share (ABSA). ABSA subscription price €0.58, of which €0.08 of nominal value and €0.50 of issuance premium. Warrants to share ratio 1 Warrant gives the right to subscribe to 1 ordinary share of the Company. After the completion of the reverse stock split at a ratio of 10 existing shares for 1 new share announced on July 20, 2026, the exercise ratio of each warrant will be adjusted, to each warrant entitling the holder to 1/10th of a share of the Company. Warrants maturity 5 years. Warrants exercise price Warrant 2026-06: €0.75, i.e., 130% of the share subscription price

Warrant 2026-07: €0.98, i.e., 130% of the Warrant 2026-06 exercise price

Warrant 2026-08: €1.27, i.e., 130% of the Warrant 2026-07 exercise price After the completion of the reverse stock split at a ratio of 10 existing shares for 1 new share that will take place on September 8, 2026, the exercise price for one share shall be equal to €7.50 for the Warrants 2026-06, €9.80 for the Warrants 2026-07 and €12.70 for the Warrants 2026-08. Accelerated exercise Possibility, at the Company's discretion, to trigger an accelerated warrant exercise period, at the above-mentioned exercise price, provided that the VWAP of Capital B's shares exceeds 130% of the exercise price of the relevant warrant tranche over 20 consecutive trading days (the "Price Condition").

The Company has 20 trading days following the last day on which the Price Condition is met to elect to accelerate the relevant tranche of warrants and notify holders of the opening of such accelerated exercise period.

This accelerated exercise period, also with a duration of 20 trading days, will commence on the trading day immediately following the publication of a press release by the Company. This press release will detail the precise timetable of the accelerated exercise period for the relevant tranche of warrants. The Company specifies that the accelerated exercise period will not be interrupted if the Price Condition ceases to be met during such period.

In the event that the Company decides not to trigger an accelerated warrant exercise period when it has the option to do so, it retains the right to trigger such a period upon any subsequent occurrence of the Price Condition.

At the end of the accelerated exercise period, the relevant warrants that have not been exercised shall no longer be exercisable and shall become null and void.

In the event that all issued warrants 2026-06, 2026-07 and 2026-08 were to be exercised, this would result in an additional total capital increase of €185.3 million, as detailed below:

Warrant name Number of warrants Exercise price per warrant Total amount if all issued warrants are exercised Warrant 2026-06 98,800,200 €0.75 €74,100,150 Warrant 2026-07 49,400,100 €0.98 €48,412,098 Warrant 2026-08 49,400,100 €1.27 €62,738,127 TOTAL 197,600,400 €185,250,375

Maxim Group LLC acted as Sole Placement Agent of the Private Placement announced on August 28, 2026.

Impact of the operations on the distribution of the Company's share capital

The impact of the completion of the operations described above on the distribution of the Company's share capital is as follows:

Ordinary basis Fully diluted basis (*) Shareholders Number of shares % capital Number of shares % capital Executives 21,219,800 5.55% 22,996,050 4.86% Blockstream Capital Partners 71,805,804 18.77% 149,972,415 31.70% Adam Back 67,485,900 17.64% 69,433,784 14.68% TOBAM 12,092,254 3.16% 19,497,743 4.12% UTXO Management 4,244,478 1.11% 4,244,478 0.90% Public & Institutional 205,657,804 53.77% 206,932,651 43.74% TOTAL 382,506,040 100% 473,077,121 100%

(*) Calculations performed based on the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital as of the press release date, adding the shares resulting from (i) the conversion of all the Company's convertible bonds (OCAs), and (ii) the free shares granted by the Company to certain employees and corporate officers, but not yet definitively acquired by their beneficiaries, the number of which amounts to 1,840,760 as of the date of this press release. It is noted that the Company is authorized to issue additional free shares within the limit provided by the resolutions of the general meeting of June 17, 2026. However, this diluted basis does not include (i) the shares that may correspond to the amounts not yet issued to date under the authorized €300M capital increases for the benefit of TOBAM, (ii) the future potential exercise of outstanding BSA 2026-01, BSA 2026-02, BSA 2026-03, BSA 2026-04, BSA 2026-05, BSA 2026-06, BSA 2026-07, and BSA 2026-08, and (iii) the exercise of the BSA OC A-03, A-04, B-04 and A-05.

Expansion of the Company's bitcoin holdings

Capital B announces the final completion of the acquisition of an additional 376 BTC using the proceeds from the final completion of the operations described above, as part of the continuation of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

Swissquote Bank Europe SA, a virtual asset service provider (VASP) registered with the Luxembourg regulator (CSSF), executed the acquisition of the BTC using the proceeds from the capital increase operation and was entrusted with their secure custody via the technological solution of Swiss company Taurus.

Detail of the Group's BTC acquisitions:

Reported Date BTC Acquisition BTC Acquisition € Cost Basis Total BTC Holdings Total BTC € Cost Basis1 Total BTC € Cost Total BTC € Net Asset Value 2 September 7, 2026 376 €67,182 3,521 €87,878 €309,418,524 €240,801,190 August 17, 2026 5 €55,882 3,145 €90,352 €284,158,174 €170,905,590 August 3, 2026 1 €56,061 3,140 €90,407 €283,878,764 €170,976,140 June 1, 2026 4 €64,989 3,139 €90,418 €283,822,703 €198,020,676 May 18, 2026 192 €67,866 3,135 €90,451 €283,562,745 €213,493,500 April 27, 2026 6 €66,951 2,943 €91,924 €270,532,431 €195,809,562 April 20, 2026 12 €62,570 2,937 €91,975 €270,130,725 €193,844,937 April 13, 2026 37 €60,892 2,925 €92,096 €269,379,886 €181,493,325 March 23, 2026 44 €61,763 2,888 €92,495 €267,126,900 €174,449,640 March 16, 2026 8 €60,934 2,844 €92,971 €264,409,342 €178,543,476 March 9, 2026 2 €61,660 2,836 €93,061 €263,921,868 €167,411,916 February 16, 2026 6 €55,270 2,834 €93,083 €263,798,549 €165,086,168 February 9, 2026 5 €64,124 2,828 €93,164 €263,466,929 €168,062,384 November 25, 2025 5 €88,968 2,823 €93,215 €263,146,305 €213,667,224 October 20, 2025 6 €96,231 2,818 €93,223 €262,701,464 €271,178,254 September 29, 2025 12 €95,935 2,812 €93,216 €262,124,079 €269,770,581 September 22, 2025 551 €99,272 2,800 €93,205 €260,972,853 €277,962,677 September 15, 2025 48 €98,575 2,249 €91,718 €206,273,769 €221,695,332 August 11, 2025 126 €98,746 2,201 €91,568 €201,542,166 €217,339,641 August 5, 2025 62 €99,889 2,075 €91,133 €189,100,187 €207,269,347 July 28, 2025 58 €102,211 2,013 €90,863 €182,907,079 €205,751,541 July 21, 2025 22 €101,112 1,955 €90,526 €176,978,818 €197,674,331 July 14, 2025 29 €95,225 1,933 €90,406 €174,754,350 €184,069,828 July 7, 2025 116 €92,175 1,904 €90,332 €171,992,827 €175,501,059 June 30, 2025 60 €91,879 1,788 €90,213 €161,300,535 €164,280,027 June 23, 2025 75 €91,792 1,728 €90,155 €155,787,783 €158,616,662 June 17, 2025 182 €93,264 1,653 €90,081 €148,903,379 €154,165,568 June 2, 2025 624 €96,447 1,471 €89,687 €131,929,311 €141,874,161 May 22, 2025 227 €93,518 847 €84,706 €71,746,119 €79,209,857 March 26, 2025 580 €81,550 620 €81,480 €50,517,503 €50,560,770 December 4, 2024 25 €90,511 40 €80,468 €3,218,718 €3,261,985 November 5, 2024 15 €63,729 15 €63,729 €955,941 €1,223,244

The Total BTC € Cost Basis corresponds to the average unitary acquisition cost of the BTC held as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. For all press releases up to and including 20 October 2025, the Total BTC € Net Asset Value was calculated by multiplying the Total BTC Holdings as of the date reported in the above table by the latest BTC Acquisition € Cost Basis on that same date. Given the volatility in the price of BTC, the Company specifies that, starting 25 November 2025, the Total BTC € Net Asset Value is now calculated by multiplying the Total BTC Holdings as of the reported date by the BTC price at closing time on the trading day preceding the press release.

Achievement of a 'BTC Yield' of 2.17% YTD and 0.31% QTD

The Group has achieved a 'BTC Yield' of 2.17% YTD and 0.31% QTD. The details are as follows:

Year To Date (YTD):

Reported Date Total BTC Holdings Issued Common Shares Fully Diluted Shares1 BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2 'BTC Yield' YTD 'BTC Gain' YTD 'BTC € Gain' YTD September 7, 2026 3,521 382,506,040 477,977,121 736.6 2.17% 61.3 €4,189,627 August 17, 2026 3,145 330,306,740 427,074,421 736.4 2.14% 60.3 €3,277,858 August 3, 2026 3,140 300,972,268 426,427,311 736.4 2.13% 60.1 €3,272,702 June 1, 2026 3,139 300,650,632 427,460,481 734.3 1.85% 52.2 €3,294,196 May 18, 2026 3,135 300,265,812 427,055,661 734.1 1.82% 51.3 €3,491,989 April 27, 2026 2,943 275,910,417 401,727,453 732.6 1.61% 45.4 €3,018,293 April 20, 2026 2,937 274,947,324 401,044,360 732.3 1.57% 44.4 €2,929,950 April 13, 2026 2,925 272,210,021 400,673,659 730.0 1.25% 35.3 €2,191,507 March 23, 2026 2,888 229,727,727 397,686,652 726.2 0.72% 20.4 €1,229,821 March 16, 2026 2,844 229,057,821 393,317,210 723.1 0.29% 8.1 €511,393 March 9, 2026 2,836 228,269,631 392,529,020 722.5 0.21% 5.9 €345,389 February 16, 2026 2,834 228,069,631 392,329,020 722.4 0.19% 5.3 €308,566 February 9, 2026 2,828 227,468,631 391,728,020 721.9 0.13% 3.6 €216,272 November 25, 2025 2,823 226,884,068 391,534,528 721 1,658.5% 663.4 €59,022,899

Note on the BTC holdings at the date of this press release : the Company indicates that it currently holds an additional 61 BTC for its operational needs, and specifies that these BTC are segregated from its Bitcoin reserve held under its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy and are in this regard not included in the key performance indicators published by the Company.

Quarter To Date (QTD):

Reported Date Total BTC Holdings Issued Common Shares Fully Diluted Shares1 BTC (sats) per Fully Diluted Share2 'BTC Yield' QTD 'BTC Gain' QTD 'BTC € Gain' QTD September 7, 2026 3,521 382,506,040 477,977,121 736.6 0.31% 9.9 €675,086 August 17, 2026 3,145 330,306,740 427,074,421 736.4 0.28% 8.8 €480,545 August 3, 2026 3,140 300,972,268 426,427,311 736.4 0.27% 8.6 €468,701

(1) The number of shares on a fully diluted basis includes (i) the total number of ordinary shares outstanding, (ii) the shares that would be issued as a result of the conversion of all of the Company's convertible bonds currently issued, (iii) the free shares granted by the Company to certain of its employees and corporate officers, but which have not yet been definitively acquired by their beneficiaries, and the number of which amounts to 1,840,760 as of the date of this press release, (iv) a number of additional potential shares not yet issued or granted, but which may be issued or granted in the future and are included conservatively as part of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. As of the date of this press release, the Company has included an indicative reserve of 4,900,000 additional potential shares in the number of shares on a fully diluted basis, solely for the purposes of the Company's KPIs, in order to anticipate the impact of potential future issuances or grants on those KPIs. It is specified that this number may be subject to change, within the limit provided by the resolutions of the general meeting of June 17, 2026. The Company specifies that the number of shares on a fully diluted basis is adjusted to reflect only the transactions definitively completed to date (i.e., excluding ongoing transactions)

(2) BTC per Fully Diluted Share is calculated by dividing Total BTC Holdings by the Fully Diluted Shares outstanding at the end of each period. The result is then expressed as satoshis (sats) per Fully Diluted Shares outstanding. There are 100,000,000 sats in 1 BTC. Each sat represents 0.00000001 BTC, the smallest unit of bitcoin.

Summary of the outstanding instruments giving access to the Company's share capital

As of the date of this press release, the Company's instruments giving access to the Company's capital are the following:

Outstanding Bitcoin Denominated Convertible Bonds (OCA)

Instrument Holder Issuance Date Maturity date Coupon Premium Price per share Convertible Bonds Shares to be issued Outstanding debt (BTC)* OCA B-02 Blockstream Capital Partners 06/2025 06/2030 0% 30% €0.7072 55,279,428 78,166,611 544 OCA A-03 TOBAM 06/2025 06/2030 0% 30% €3.1200 6,000,000 1,923,076 62 OCA B-03 Moonlight Capital 06/2025 06/2030 0% 30% €3.8090 4,610,177 1,210,337 48 OCA A-04 TOBAM 07/2025 07/2030 0% 30% €2.5900 5,000,000 1,930,501 52 OCA B-04 Adam Back 07/2025 07/2030 0% 30% €2.5900 5,045,020 1,947,884 53 OCA A-05 TOBAM 08/2025 08/2030 0% 30% €1.8300 6,500,000 3,551,912 62 TOTAL 82,434,625 88,730,321 821

* Number of BTC as announced in the Company's press releases

Outstanding Warrants

Instrument Issuance Date Maturity date Exercise price per share* Warrants Outstanding Shares to be Issued Potential exercise amount Warrant 2026-01 03/2026 03/2029 €1.01 27,390,910 27,390,910 €27,664,819 Warrant 2026-02 05/2026 05/2029 €0.84 10,000,000 10,000,000 €8,400,000 Warrant 2026-03 05/2026 05/2031 €0.86 46,077,688 46,077,688 €39,626,812 Warrant 2026-04 05/2026 05/2031 €1.12 23,038,844 23,038,844 €25,803,505 Warrant 2026-05 05/2026 05/2031 €1.46 23,038,844 23,038,844 €33,636,712 Warrant 2026-06 09/2026 09/2031 €0.75 98,800,200 98,800,200 €74,100,150 Warrant 2026-07 09/2026 09/2031 €0.98 49,400,100 49,400,100 €48,412,098 Warrant 2026-08 09/2026 09/2031 €1.27 49,400,100 49,400,100 €62,738,127 Total 327,146,686 327,146,686 €320,382,223

*For Warrants 2026-01 and 2026-02, the exercise price is the highest of indicated strike price and the euro equivalent per share of the Company's "mNAV 1.1" on the last trading day preceding the exercise

The Company indicates that the conversion price of its outstanding Convertible Bonds and the exercise ratio of its outstanding Warrants will be adjusted following the completion of its reverse stock split that will take place on September 8, 2026.

Important information about 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', and 'BTC € Gain' KPIs

The Company uses 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' as indicators to monitor its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy. These indicators illustrate the manner in which the Company finances the acquisition of bitcoin in a given period by:

'BTC Yield' : indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period;

: indicator reflecting the percentage change in the ratio of Total BTC Holdings to Fully Diluted Shares outstanding over a given period; 'BTC Gain' : indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and

: indicator that represents the number of BTC held by the Company at the beginning of a period multiplied by the 'BTC Yield' for such period; and 'BTC € Gain': indicator representing the euro value of the 'BTC Gain' calculated by multiplying the 'BTC Gain' by the BTC price at closing time on the trading day preceding the press release on the applicable period. The Company has selected the BTC price at closing time on the trading day preceding the press release on the applicable period to determine the market price of bitcoin solely for the purpose of facilitating this illustrative calculation.

These indicators will be communicated periodically by the Company as part of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, notably on a half-yearly and annual basis.

When the Company uses these KPIs, it also takes into account the various limitations of these metrics, including that they do not take into account debt and other liabilities and claims on company assets that would be senior to common equity, and that these indicators assume that all indebtedness will be refinanced or, in the case of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') convertible debt instruments, converted into shares of common stock in accordance with their respective terms.

Additionally, 'BTC Yield' is not, and should not be understood as, an operating performance measure or a financial or liquidity measure. In particular, 'BTC Yield' is not equivalent to "yield" in the traditional financial context. It is not a measure of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or a measure of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not, and should not be understood as, operating performance measures or financial or liquidity measures. In particular, 'BTC Gain' and 'BTC € Gain' are not equivalent to "gain" in the traditional financial context. They also are not measures of the return on investment the Company's shareholders may have achieved historically or can achieve in the future by purchasing stock of the Company, or measures of income generated by the Company's operations or its bitcoin holdings, return on investment on its bitcoin holdings, or any other similar financial measure of the performance of its business or assets. It should also be understood that 'BTC € Gain' does not represent a fair value gain of the Company's bitcoin holdings, and 'BTC € Gain' may be positive during periods when the Company has incurred fair value losses on its bitcoin holdings.

The trading price of the Company's common stock depends on numerous factors in addition to the quantity of bitcoins the Company holds and number of actual or potential shares of its stock outstanding, and as a result, the market value of the Company's shares may trade at a discount or a premium relative to the market value of the bitcoin the Company holds, and neither 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain' nor 'BTC € Gain' are indicative or predictive of the trading price of the Company's securities.

As noted above, these KPIs are narrow in their purpose and are used by the Company to assist it in assessing the use of the equity capital, as it pertains to its bitcoin holdings only.

The Company's ability to achieve positive 'BTC Yield', 'BTC Gain', or 'BTC € Gain' may depend on a variety of factors, including its ability to generate profits in excess of its fixed charges and other expenses, as well as factors outside of its control, such as the price of bitcoin, the enforceability of its debts and the availability of financing on favorable terms. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The presentation of these KPIs does not imply any intention to pay dividends on its common shares in the future. Holding the Company's common shares does not equate to direct ownership of the Bitcoin held by the Company. Investors should rely on the financial statements and other disclosures by the Company. These KPIs are only intended as supplemental metrics for those who understand their purpose and limitations, not as replacements for traditional financial analysis.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2025 annual results financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

* * *

About Capital B (FR:ALCPB | US:CPTLF)

Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development, and corporate treasury. EURONEXT Growth Paris

FR Ticker: ALCPB

US OTCID Ticker: CPTLF

ISIN: FR0011053636

Reuters: ALCPB.PA

Bloomberg: ALCPB.FP



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Important Notice

This announcement is not an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This announcement and the information contained herein is restricted and is not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction (including Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa) where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the ABSA or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required.

This announcement and the information contained herein is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of an offer for sale or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

The ABSA (including the new shares and the warrants comprised in the ABSA) referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration under or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of, the Securities Act and the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The ABSA are being offered and sold (i) in the United States only to a limited number of qualified institutional buyers ("QIBs") as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and/or institutional "accredited investors" within the meaning of Rule 501(a)(1), (2), (3), (7), (8), (9), (12) or (13) of Regulation D of the Securities Act pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act; and (ii) outside the United States in offshore transactions in accordance with, and in reliance on, Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The ABSA have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or any other regulatory authority of the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the Private Placement or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense in the United States.

This press release is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, persons in the United Kingdom that (i) are "investment professionals" falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of Article 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issuance or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This press release is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100069-20260907-capital-b-cp-7-septembre-2026-en-final.pdf