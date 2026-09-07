Molten Ventures Plc: GBP175m first close of Molten Ventures Growth Fund with cornerstone commitment from British Business Bank

DJ GBP175m first close of Molten Ventures Growth Fund with cornerstone commitment from British Business Bank

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) GBP175m first close of Molten Ventures Growth Fund with cornerstone commitment from British Business Bank 07-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") GBP175m first close of Molten Ventures Growth Fund with cornerstone commitment from British Business Bank -- GBP175m first close secured for Molten Ventures Growth Fund, including a GBP75m cornerstone commitment from British Business Bank -- Molten has committed the remaining GBP100m, targeting a final fund size of GBP350m -- Growth Fund will provide additional capital for Series B+ investments in high-growth UK and European technology companies Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm with a 20-year track record of investing in and developing disruptive high-growth technology companies across Europe and the UK, today announces the first close of its Growth Fund at GBP175 million. The fund is a continuation of Molten's existing investment strategy of Series B+ investments, with a track record of more than 40 deals and over GBP700 million invested in the past ten years, delivering top-quartile returns. The fund offers private institutional capital the opportunity to invest at scale through a private fund structure, while benefiting from the public vehicle's platform and governance. The British Business Bank has committed GBP75 million as cornerstone investor. Molten Ventures has committed the remaining GBP100 million of the first close and will continue to seek additional investors, with the aim of growing the Growth Fund to a target of GBP350 million. The Growth Fund is a key part of Molten's strategy to build scale through additional third-party capital under management. As a dedicated source of institutional funding alongside Molten's listed platform, it will enable the Company to increase the volume of Series B+ investment rounds in high-growth UK and European technology companies as they move from early growth into later stage scale-ups. This is a critical funding gap in the UK and European market for high growth innovative technology businesses and one where the opportunity to deliver strong returns is proven. The Growth Fund will invest in companies at the forefront of innovation across key technology sectors including Space, AI, Fintech, Quantum, Deeptech and Hardware, providing them with the liquidity they need to compete globally, while giving Molten greater ability to build meaningful ownership positions in high-conviction businesses. The British Business Bank's commitment reflects the strength of the Growth Fund proposition and the long-standing relationship between the two organisations. The Bank has been an investor in Molten's listed platform since 2018 and has co-invested alongside Molten in several high-growth UK technology companies, including SatVu, IMU Biosciences, Thought Machine and Paragraf. Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: "Securing the British Business Bank as cornerstone investor is a strong endorsement of Molten's strategy and of the relationship we have built over many years. It also underlines the importance of bringing more long-term institutional capital into venture and growth, so that ambitious UK and European technology companies have the backing they need to scale. "Molten has a strong track record in growth investing, with more than 40 growth-profile deals completed and over GBP700 million invested. The Growth Fund builds on that experience and gives us a dedicated vehicle to support more companies as they scale. "There is no shortage of exceptional founders or technology businesses in the UK and Europe; what they too often lack is sufficient growth capital to help them become global leaders. This Fund gives Molten greater firepower to back our highest-conviction companies at Series B and beyond, build meaningful ownership positions and channel capital into the next generation of growth. "Alongside our other strategies, including Molten Secondaries, the Growth Fund will strengthen our ability to connect long-term capital with companies that are shaping the future." Robert Greenwood, Senior Director, Funds at British Business Bank, said: "To create deeper pools of late-stage capital for breakthrough technologies, we are helping UK tech investors to launch new growth funds. This commitment is the latest example of that strategy. Molten Ventures is one of the UK's leading growth investors, with a strong track record of backing fast-growing technology businesses. This fund will help the next generation of tech entrepreneurs scale faster and build global companies from the UK." Enquiries Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer Deutsche Numis Corporate Broker +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg Corporate Broker Ben Wright +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP800 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion AUM.

For further details, please visit:https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

About the British Business Bank

The British Business Bank is the UK government's economic development bank. Established in November 2014, its mission is to drive economic growth by helping smaller businesses get the finance they need to start, scale and stay in the UK. Its remit is to design, deliver and efficiently manage UK-wide smaller business access to finance programmes for the UK government.

In 2025/26[1], the Bank supported UK smaller businesses to access GBP9.4bn of finance, made up of GBP1.3bn of public funding, GBP4.3bn of private capital crowded in by the Bank and GBP3.7bn of lending the Bank guaranteed. The funding benefited 38,000 UK businesses, including around 30,000 businesses the Bank had not previously helped to fund.

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[1] Figures as at end March 2026

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September 07, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)