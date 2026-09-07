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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
07.09.26 | 09:49
8,250 Euro
+2,48 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1508,35009:58
8,1508,30009:50
Dow Jones News
07.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
309 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: GBP175m first close of Molten Ventures Growth Fund with cornerstone commitment from British Business Bank

DJ GBP175m first close of Molten Ventures Growth Fund with cornerstone commitment from British Business Bank 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
GBP175m first close of Molten Ventures Growth Fund with cornerstone commitment from British Business Bank 
07-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

GBP175m first close of Molten Ventures Growth Fund with cornerstone commitment from British Business Bank 

   -- GBP175m first close secured for Molten Ventures Growth Fund, including a GBP75m cornerstone commitment from 
  British Business Bank 
   -- Molten has committed the remaining GBP100m, targeting a final fund size of GBP350m 
   -- Growth Fund will provide additional capital for Series B+ investments in high-growth UK and European 
  technology companies 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm with a 20-year track record of investing in and 
developing disruptive high-growth technology companies across Europe and the UK, today announces the first close of its 
Growth Fund at GBP175 million. 

The fund is a continuation of Molten's existing investment strategy of Series B+ investments, with a track record of 
more than 40 deals and over GBP700 million invested in the past ten years, delivering top-quartile returns. The fund 
offers private institutional capital the opportunity to invest at scale through a private fund structure, while 
benefiting from the public vehicle's platform and governance. 

The British Business Bank has committed GBP75 million as cornerstone investor. Molten Ventures has committed the 
remaining GBP100 million of the first close and will continue to seek additional investors, with the aim of growing the 
Growth Fund to a target of GBP350 million. 

The Growth Fund is a key part of Molten's strategy to build scale through additional third-party capital under 
management. As a dedicated source of institutional funding alongside Molten's listed platform, it will enable the 
Company to increase the volume of Series B+ investment rounds in high-growth UK and European technology companies as 
they move from early growth into later stage scale-ups. This is a critical funding gap in the UK and European market 
for high growth innovative technology businesses and one where the opportunity to deliver strong returns is proven. 

The Growth Fund will invest in companies at the forefront of innovation across key technology sectors including Space, 
AI, Fintech, Quantum, Deeptech and Hardware, providing them with the liquidity they need to compete globally, while 
giving Molten greater ability to build meaningful ownership positions in high-conviction businesses. 

The British Business Bank's commitment reflects the strength of the Growth Fund proposition and the long-standing 
relationship between the two organisations. The Bank has been an investor in Molten's listed platform since 2018 and 
has co-invested alongside Molten in several high-growth UK technology companies, including SatVu, IMU Biosciences, 
Thought Machine and Paragraf. 

Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: 

"Securing the British Business Bank as cornerstone investor is a strong endorsement of Molten's strategy and of the 
relationship we have built over many years. It also underlines the importance of bringing more long-term institutional 
capital into venture and growth, so that ambitious UK and European technology companies have the backing they need to 
scale. 

"Molten has a strong track record in growth investing, with more than 40 growth-profile deals completed and over GBP700 
million invested. The Growth Fund builds on that experience and gives us a dedicated vehicle to support more companies 
as they scale. 

"There is no shortage of exceptional founders or technology businesses in the UK and Europe; what they too often lack 
is sufficient growth capital to help them become global leaders. This Fund gives Molten greater firepower to back our 
highest-conviction companies at Series B and beyond, build meaningful ownership positions and channel capital into the 
next generation of growth. 

"Alongside our other strategies, including Molten Secondaries, the Growth Fund will strengthen our ability to connect 
long-term capital with companies that are shaping the future." 

Robert Greenwood, Senior Director, Funds at British Business Bank, said: 

"To create deeper pools of late-stage capital for breakthrough technologies, we are helping UK tech investors to launch 
new growth funds. This commitment is the latest example of that strategy. Molten Ventures is one of the UK's leading 
growth investors, with a strong track record of backing fast-growing technology businesses. This fund will help the 
next generation of tech entrepreneurs scale faster and build global companies from the UK." 

Enquiries 
 
Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
 
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer      ir@molten.vc 
 
Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer      
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Corporate Broker 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joshua Hughes 
 
Liam Kingsmill 
 
Berenberg 
 
Corporate Broker 
 
Ben Wright                    +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore 
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                 +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                  molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP800 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion AUM.

For further details, please visit:https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

About the British Business Bank

The British Business Bank is the UK government's economic development bank. Established in November 2014, its mission is to drive economic growth by helping smaller businesses get the finance they need to start, scale and stay in the UK. Its remit is to design, deliver and efficiently manage UK-wide smaller business access to finance programmes for the UK government.

In 2025/26[1], the Bank supported UK smaller businesses to access GBP9.4bn of finance, made up of GBP1.3bn of public funding, GBP4.3bn of private capital crowded in by the Bank and GBP3.7bn of lending the Bank guaranteed. The funding benefited 38,000 UK businesses, including around 30,000 businesses the Bank had not previously helped to fund.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Figures as at end March 2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 442274 
EQS News ID:  2394420 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2394420&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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