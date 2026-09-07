KDventures AB: KDventures' portfolio company Umecrine Cognition receives two Notices of Allowance in the US for second-generation GAMSA compounds

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, September 7, 2026. KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has received two Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) relating to patent applications for two second-generation compounds within the same drug class, GAMSA, as the company's clinical drug candidate golexanolone. The new compounds are intended for Umecrine Cognition's development activities within neurodegenerative diseases, and the Notices strengthen Umecrine Cognition's long-term IP position and broaden the company's development platform.

The two patent applications relate to the compounds GR3053 and GR3055, which represent Umecrine Cognition's second generation of GAMSA compounds (GABA-A receptor Modulating Steroid Antagonists). The patents will provide NCE (New Chemical Entity) patent protection in the US until at least 2042.

GR3053 and GR3055 broaden Umecrine Cognition's drug development platform within neurodegenerative diseases, an area where the company sees early commercial opportunities.

"These Notices strengthen Umecrine Cognition's long-term IP position and represent another important step in the development of the company's platform within neurodegenerative diseases. Data from studies of our existing drug candidates, partly supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation, have shown positive normalizing effects in models exhibiting Parkinson's disease-like characteristics. In the short term, we see commercial opportunities in the treatment of non-motor symptoms, with the ambition to also evaluate potential effects on motor dysfunction going forward," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of KDventures and Umecrine Cognition.

About Umecrine Cognition

Umecrine Cognition AB is developing a completely new class of drugs for the treatment of symptoms in the central nervous system related to chronic neuroinflammation - a devastating brain distortion that can lead to severely impaired cognition and fatigue. Chronic neuroinflammation can occur as a result of a number of underlying conditions, including a range of liver diseases as well as neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease. Results from an internationally acclaimed Phase 2 clinical study indicate that the company's most advanced drug candidate, the GABAA receptor-modulating steroid antagonist golexanolone, normalizes brain signaling and improves cognition and alertness in patients with hepatic encephalopathy. A Phase 2 study is currently ongoing in patients with primary biliary cholangitis. Further, based on intriguing preclinical data, the company is considering pursuing the development of golexanolone in patients with Parkinson's disease. For more information, visit www.umecrinecognition.com.

Contacts

Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

About Us

KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential. For more information, please visit www.kd-ventures.com/en.

Contacts

Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com



Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

About Us

KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.

For more information, please visit https://www.kd-ventures.com/en.