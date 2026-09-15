KDventures AB: KDventures' portfolio company Umecrine Cognition reports last patient out in Phase 1b/2a study evaluating golexanolone in primary biliary cholangitis

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, September 15, 2026. KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has reported that the last patient has completed the final follow-up visit in the company's Phase 1b/2a study of golexanolone in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). The study evaluates the effect of golexanolone on fatigue and cognitive symptoms. Results are expected in early November 2026.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study consists of two parts and was carried out in over 30 sites in eight European countries. Part A investigated the safety and pharmacokinetics in eight patients who received golexanolone 40 mg or placebo twice daily for five days. In Part B, 99 patients received golexanolone 40 mg, 80 mg or placebo twice daily for 28 days. The last patient visit was performed as planned and concluded the full study. The study has now entered the last data review phase, in which all clinical data are collected, verified and prepared ahead of database lock, after which the data will be unblinded and analysed by independent third-party statisticians.

"Last patient out is an important milestone for the study and for Umecrine Cognition, and it reflects the collective effort of investigators, site teams and our internal study team. We are now working intensively on the final data processing ahead of the study readout. We are deeply grateful to the patients who took part, and to everyone whose expertise and commitment have carried the study to this point," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of KDventures and Umecrine Cognition.

About Umecrine Cognition

Umecrine Cognition AB is developing a new class of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system symptoms related to chronic neuroinflammation, which can cause severely impaired cognition and pronounced fatigue. The company's most advanced drug candidate, golexanolone, is a GABAA receptor-modulating steroid antagonist. The company has completed a Phase 1b/2a study in patients with PBC, with results expected in early November 2026. Based on preclinical data, the company is also evaluating the potential development of golexanolone for patients with Parkinson's disease. For more information, visit www.umecrinecognition.com.

Contacts

Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com



Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

About Us

KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.

For more information, please visit https://www.kd-ventures.com/en.