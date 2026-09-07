Atlas Copco AB: Irish distributor of process filtration solutions has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, September 7, 2026: Hall Pyke Ltd ("Hall Pyke") an Irish process filtration distributor has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Hall Pyke distributes liquid, gas and air filtration, separation, and purification solutions for critical industrial applications. The company offers technical support, including integrity testing, filterability studies, validation services, and on-site maintenance to customers in sectors such as pharmaceutical, biopharma, food and beverage, chemical as well as general industry.

The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

"I am pleased to welcome Hall Pyke to the Group. This acquisition expands Atlas Copco Group's offering beyond core air and gas filtration systems into liquid and critical process filtration and related services," said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President, Compressor Technique." It also strengthens the Group's presence in Ireland at the benefit of current and future customers."

The purchase price is not disclosed. The company has eight employees and in 2025 revenues of approximately 5.5 MEUR (63 MSEK*).

The company will become part of the Medical Gas Solutions division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average conversion rate in 2025

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: