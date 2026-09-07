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WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Frankfurt
07.09.26 | 08:03
18,240 Euro
+1,08 % +0,195
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,19518,21009:42
18,20018,20509:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2026 08:45 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Atlas Copco AB: Irish distributor of process filtration solutions has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, September 7, 2026: Hall Pyke Ltd ("Hall Pyke") an Irish process filtration distributor has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Hall Pyke distributes liquid, gas and air filtration, separation, and purification solutions for critical industrial applications. The company offers technical support, including integrity testing, filterability studies, validation services, and on-site maintenance to customers in sectors such as pharmaceutical, biopharma, food and beverage, chemical as well as general industry.

The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

"I am pleased to welcome Hall Pyke to the Group. This acquisition expands Atlas Copco Group's offering beyond core air and gas filtration systems into liquid and critical process filtration and related services," said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President, Compressor Technique." It also strengthens the Group's presence in Ireland at the benefit of current and future customers."

The purchase price is not disclosed. The company has eight employees and in 2025 revenues of approximately 5.5 MEUR (63 MSEK*).

The company will become part of the Medical Gas Solutions division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average conversion rate in 2025

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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