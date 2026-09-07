Attendo AB: Attendo appoints Virpi Holmqvist as new President and CEO

The Board of Directors of Attendo AB (publ) has appointed Virpi Holmqvist as the company's new President and CEO. She joins the role from her position as Business Area Director and Head of Attendo Finland, a role she has held since 2019.

Virpi brings extensive experience from the welfare sector, having served as CEO of an early childhood education group in the Finnish market, and as Senior Vice President and CFO of a listed company in the healthcare and care sector in Finland. She worked at Attendo for a total of 14 years across two separate periods, the first of which involved senior management roles between 2008 and 2014. She holds a MSc in Economics and Business Administration from Hanken School of Economics in Helsinki.

"It's a sign of strength for Attendo that we are recruiting our new President and CEO internally. Following a thorough process, I am very pleased that Virpi Holmqvist has accepted the opportunity to lead the company forward during a period of strong momentum and growing demand for care services. As the Business Area Director of Finland, she has played an instrumental role in Attendo's positive journey, characterized by both high quality and improved earnings" says Ulf Mattsson, Chairman of the Board of Attendo.

Virpi Holmqvist will assume the position on 14 September 2026 and will continue to lead Attendo based on the current strategy and towards the financial targets presented earlier this year.

"I am honored and excited to be the next CEO of Attendo. Together with the Group Management Team and Attendo's many skilled employees, I look forward to continuing to drive our quality and growth agenda. I am motivated by the difference we make for both the individual and the society, and I look forward to continuing to create value for those we care for, society, and shareholders", says Virpi Holmqvist, incoming President and CEO of Attendo.

"She will continue to develop Attendo with a focus on quality, profitable growth, and capital discipline. Furthermore, the fact that she already knows the company well and is an experienced and appreciated leader ensures continuity", says Ulf Mattsson, Chairman of the Board of Attendo.

Virpi Holmqvist succeeds Martin Tivéus, who announced in June 2026 that he would be leaving Attendo to take on another CEO position. Martin Tivéus will remain with Attendo until the turn of the year 2026/2027 and work alongside Virpi Holmqvist to ensure the best possible handover.



A recruitment process to find the next Business Area Director and Head of Attendo Finland starts now.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Josefine Uppling

Communications and Sustainability Director

Phone: +46 761 14 54 21

Email: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Attendo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-07 08:00 CEST.

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