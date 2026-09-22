Attendo AB: Eveliina Huurre appointed new Business Area Director and Head of Attendo Finland

Attendo has appointed Eveliina Huurre as new Business Area Director and Head of Attendo Finland. She succeeds Virpi Holmqvist, who was appointed President and CEO of Attendo 7 September 2026. Eveliina Huurre joins the role from her position as Segment Director for elderly care services in Attendo Finland. She assumes responsibility as of today and joins Attendo's executive management team.

Eveliina Huurre brings extensive and diverse experience from senior leadership roles from the care sector and Attendo, and from other large companies and organizations. She joins from her position as Segment Director at Attendo Finland, where she has been responsible for elderly care services, meal services and international recruitment services.

Prior to Attendo, she held senior management positions at e.g. Finnair, SITRA and the City of Lahti. She has also been a board member of Mehiläinen Oy and holds a Msc. in Political Science from the University of Helsinki and a bachelor's degree in nursing from Lahti University of Applied Sciences.

"I'm very pleased with the appointment. Evelina Huurre's background in operations of vital importance to society, combined with her appreciated leadership and strong business acumen, will ensure a successful succession", says Virpi Holmqvist, President and CEO, Attendo.

"I'm honored and excited to continue the excellent work carried out by my predecessor. Our mission is to meet the growing demand for care and support services by being a great employer, pursuing quality with ambition and creating long term growth in close collaboration with the Finnish welfare regions" says Eveliina Huurre, Business Area Director and Head of Attendo Finland.

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Josefine Uppling

Communications and Sustainability Director

Phone: +46 761 14 54 21

Email: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.