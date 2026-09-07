Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has been appointed by Warwickshire Pension Fund, a UK Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) with approximately £3.6 billion in pension assets (approximately US$4.8 billion), to provide global custody, valuation reporting, capital call execution and performance measurement services.

Warwickshire Pension Fund is one of 18 partner funds within the Border to Coast Pensions Partnership, one of the largest LGPS pools by AUM in the UK. Northern Trust's appointment comes as LGPS funds continue to adapt their operating models in response to the UK government's Fit for the Future agenda, including expectations around asset pooling, governance, private market investing and closer alignment between administering authorities and pools. Northern Trust will support Warwickshire Pension Fund with asset servicing capabilities that bring custody data, reporting and performance information together helping support the Fund's evolving requirements.

"Warwickshire Pension Fund sought a provider with the expertise and operating model to support its long-term strategic objectives," said Ian Hamilton, head of Asset Owners, EMEA, at Northern Trust. "At a time of meaningful change for the LGPS sector, funds are balancing day-to-day stewardship with the need to adapt for the years ahead. We look forward to supporting the Fund with a range of asset servicing solutions, leveraging our experience in the sector to help them navigate the continued evolution of the LGPS landscape."

For many decades, Northern Trust has been dedicated to serving the needs of global asset owners. The goal within the asset owner segment is to empower the missions of its clients, supporting their investment and operational objectives, so that they may serve their fund members and their communities.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$20.0 trillion, and assets under management of US$2.0 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts



Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:



Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com



Simon Ansell

+ 44 (0) 20 7982 1016

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com



US Canada:



John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com



http://www.northerntrust.com