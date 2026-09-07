

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation increased less-than-expected in August, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in August, following a 0.2 percent increase in July, which was the lowest inflation rate in three months. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 0.6 percent.



Inflation based on the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate remained stable at 0.7 percent, slightly below the expected rate of 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent.



The detailed results for the month of August will be published on September 14.



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