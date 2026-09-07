EVE Energy Adopts Arctic Route to Accelerate Battery Shipments to Europe

NINGBO, China, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the first Chinese battery manufacturers to deploy the Northern Sea Route for lithium product exports, EVE Energy has shortened its maritime transit time to Hamburg by nearly half, significantly boosting battery delivery efficiency for the European market.

According to the company's official announcement, the battery cargo departed from Ningbo Zhoushan Port on August 15 aboard the MV Dubai Tower. It is scheduled to arrive in Hamburg in approximately 20 days, cutting nearly 50% of the voyage time required by traditional China-Europe maritime routes.

After arriving in Hamburg, the battery cargo will be distributed to major European markets including Germany and Hungary, where EVE Energy has set up local production facilities. The exported batteries were manufactured at the company's production bases in Huizhou and Jingmen, located in southern and central China respectively, before being consolidated for ocean shipment.

The China-Europe Arctic Express service now runs on an annual regular basis, covering major European trading ports.

EVE Energy has outlined four core advantages of the Arctic route in parallel operation with traditional shipping lanes:

Significantly shorter transit time. The Arctic waterway reduces the entire logistics cycle by nearly 50%.

Enhanced supply chain safety. Bypassing geopolitically volatile sea areas, the route effectively lowers the risk of shipping disruptions caused by regional frictions and conflicts, substantially improving the resilience of the company's cross-border supply chain.

Reliable product quality control. During the summer navigation window, the Arctic route features stable temperatures ranging from -3°C to 10°C. The cool and consistent maritime environment avoids heat-induced quality degradation of high-value, temperature-sensitive lithium batteries during long-distance ocean transportation.

Reduced carbon emissions. The shortened voyage cuts carbon emissions per shipment by around 50%.

This strategic upgrade establishes a mature dual maritime logistics system that combines traditional routes and the Arctic corridor. Amid booming European demand for lithium batteries and rising customer expectations for faster delivery and more stable supply, this dual-track model strongly underpins the steady expansion of EVE Energy's overseas business.

With improved cross-border delivery capabilities, the battery maker is poised to further advance its global deployment, scale up local manufacturing and cooperation in Europe, and better support the region's ongoing new energy expansion and energy transition progress.

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