From ESS News Chinese battery manufacturer EVE Energy has signed a framework agreement with U.S.-based energy storage supplier Fluence covering up to 206 GWh of battery deliveries between 2027 and 2031. EVE Energy said in a stock exchange filing that its subsidiary Hubei EVE Power signed the agreement with Fluence Energy Global Production Operation, LLC following earlier cooperation between the companies. The parties agreed on a committed delivery volume of 16 GWh for 2027, with a further 190 GWh of capacity reserved for 2028 through 2031. According to EVE Energy, the agreement is a framework ...

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