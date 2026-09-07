

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Monday as U.S. attacks on Iranian tankers and Tehran's threat of a new restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy flows through the waterway.



Rising oil prices fueled expectations that the European Central Bank will hike interest rates later this week.



The euro held steady against the dollar after a far-right Alternative for Germany party surged to a resounding victory in a regional election and a measure of Eurozone investor confidence strengthened much more than expected in September.



The euro area's Q2 GDP growth was revised up to 0.6 percent from 0.4 percent previously, according to the final report by Eurostat.



Elsewhere, British house prices recorded their first annual fall in nearly three years in August, data from lender Lloyds showed.



The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 percent to 648.96 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.



The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE was marginally lower while France's CAC 40 was little changed.



Swiss drugmaker Novartis tumbled 3.6 percent after its cholesterol drug failed in a closely watched study.



Swiss Re fell nearly 2 percent after warning of growing risks in the reinsurance market.



Germany's Hannover Re dropped 1.8 percent. Clemens Jungsthofel, CEO of the company, said that growing uncertainties combined with intensifying competition are causing increasing headwinds for the reinsurance industry.



TotalEnergies gained about 1 percent. The French energy major said it has taken a series of major steps toward a final investment decision on the Papua LNG project in Papua New Guinea.



British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca rose about 1 percent after receiving FDA approval for its breast cancer pill camizestrant, marketed under the brand name Etcamah.



Emerging markets asset manager Ashmore Group declined 1.4 percent after announcing mixed full-year results.



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