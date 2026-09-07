

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in August after rising slightly in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.0 percent in August, the same as in July. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.



There were 141,544 unemployed people in August compared to 139,276 in the prior month. A year ago, it was 132,105.



The youth unemployment rate for those aged 15-24 rose to 3.4 percent from 2.8 percent in the prior month.



Data showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment was 3.1 percent in August, unchanged since July.



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