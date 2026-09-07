

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to near 10-month highs of 179.23 against the euro and 190.51 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 181.46 and 192.90, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to near 7-month high of 208.65 and 154.06 from early lows of 211.20 and 156.26, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to more than 1-month highs of 111.26 and 114.46 from early lows of 112.61 and 112.94, respectively.



The yen jumped to more than a 5-month high of 90.71 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 91.93.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 178.00 against the euro, 186.00 against the franc, 204.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback, 109.00 against the aussie, 110.00 against the loonie and 89.00 against the kiwi.



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