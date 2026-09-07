

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks turned in a mixed performance in lackluster trade on Monday with investors assessing the situation in the Middle East and awaiting the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement later in the week.



Oil prices climbed higher following the United States' attacks on Iranian tankers and Tehran's threat of a new restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns about disruptions to energy flows.



Brent crude futures rose to $97.93 a barrel before easing to $96.83, still up nearly 0.6% from previous close.



The benchmark CAC 40, moving between 8,255.72 and 8,291.33, was up 1.44 points or 0.02% at 8,280.21 nearly an hour past noon.



Dassault Systemes shed nearly 2%. Michelin, Capgemini, Unibail Rodamco, AXA, Kering and Eurofins Scientific dropped 1.3%-1.7%.



Saint Gobain, Bureau Veritas, Publicis Groupe, Airbus, EssilorLuxottica and Renault lost 0.5%-1%.



STMicroelectronics moved up nearly 2.5%. Legrand, Stellantis and Schneider Electric gained 1%-1.3%.



TotalEnergies gained 1.6% thanks to rising oil prices. The energy major said it has taken a series of major steps toward a final investment decision on the Papua LNG project in Papua New Guinea.



Orange, Eiffage, Engie, ArcelorMittal, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and Hermes International posted modest gains.



On the economic front, France's official reserve assets rose to €380.69 billion at the end of August 2026 from €357.05 billion in July, marking the highest level since May. The increase was driven mainly by higher gold reserves, which climbed by €24.37 billion to €301.16 billion.



Revised data from Destatis showed the euro area economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter, with the gross domestic product growing 0.6% sequentially after remaining flat in the first quarter. The second quarter growth was revised up from 0.4% estimated previously.



On a yearly basis, economic growth doubled to 1.2% from 0.6% n the preceding period. The initially estimated growth for the second quarter was 1%.



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