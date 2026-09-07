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WKN: 918635 | ISIN: FI0009900187 | Ticker-Symbol: 8I4
Frankfurt
07.09.26 | 08:09
0,550 Euro
+0,36 % +0,002
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5620,63014:22
PR Newswire
07.09.2026 13:54 Uhr
155 Leser
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Nurminen Logistics increases capacity on its Sweden-Italy rail route: two weekly departures and expanded transport options

Nurminen Logistics Plc Press release 7 September 2026

HELSINKI, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurminen Logistics will add a second weekly departure to its Sweden-Italy block train service from the first week of October 2026. The company will also deploy a more versatile wagon fleet, increasing the service's flexibility by accommodating a wider range of container types and enabling the transport of dangerous goods.

This block train service was launched earlier this year and operates between the Castelguelfo terminal near Parma in northern Italy and the Frövi terminal in Örebro County, central Sweden. With a rail transit time of approximately 2.5 to 3 days, it provides a fast and reliable connection between Southern Europe and the Nordic region.

The Sweden-Italy service is a fully integrated logistics solution. In addition to rail transport, Nurminen Logistics manages first- and last-mile transportation, terminal operations and all required transport documentation. Customers benefit from a seamless door-to-door service and a single point of contact throughout the transport chain.

The strategically located terminals in Parma and Frövi provide efficient access to major industrial regions, logistics hubs and ports. Combined with Nurminen Logistics' extensive transport network, the service also supports onward deliveries across Italy, Sweden and beyond.

"The second weekly departure gives customers more capacity and flexibility in planning their supply chains. More frequent departures reduce waiting times, support smoother connections to road and maritime transport, and improve delivery predictability," says Marjut Linnajärvi, VP, International Rail Operations and Sales at Nurminen Logistics.

"Customers increasingly want one logistics partner to manage the entire transport chain. By combining rail transport with first- and last-mile services, terminal operations and documentation, we make international freight flows easier and more efficient to manage," Linnajärvi continues.

Further information
Nurminen Logistics Plc
Marjut Linnajärvi, VP International Rail Operations and Sales
+358 40 571 5034
Marjut.linnajarvi@nurminenlogistics.com
www.nurminenlogistics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nurminen-logistics/r/nurminen-logistics-increases-capacity-on-its-sweden-italy-rail-route--two-weekly-departures-and-expa,c4392102

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11061/4392102/4255010.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/nurminen-logistics/i/cargo-train,c3562474

Cargo train

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nurminen-logistics-increases-capacity-on-its-swedenitaly-rail-route-two-weekly-departures-and-expanded-transport-options-302871329.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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