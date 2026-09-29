Nurminen Logistics Oyj: Nurminen Logistics and Tarros launch a new intermodal corridor between the Nordics and the Mediterranean

Nurminen Logistics Plc Press release 29 September 2026



The one-stop service combines Nurminen Logistics' Sweden-Italy rail service and door-to-door connections in Nordic markets with Tarros Group's inland, terminal and maritime network, creating a coordinated logistics link between the Nordic region and key Mediterranean markets.

Nurminen Logistics and Tarros Group have signed a commercial and operational agreement and launched a new intermodal corridor linking Nordic and Mediterranean markets. The service operates in both directions and is already available for bookings.

Customers can book the entire logistics chain through either Nurminen Logistics or Tarros Group. The door-to-door service covers rail, inland and maritime transport, terminal handling, freight forwarding, customs clearance and related documentation, removing the need for customers to coordinate the individual stages separately.

"The real value for customers lies in the competitive transit time and simplicity of the service. We coordinate every stage of the journey, making a complex international transport chain straightforward for the customer," says Marjut Linnajärvi, VP International Rail Operations and Sales at Nurminen Logistics.



Connecting Sweden and Mediterranean markets

The corridor combines Nurminen Logistics' rail service between Örebro, Sweden and Parma, Italy, with Tarros Group's maritime network via its Terminal del Golfo (TDG) in La Spezia. Located only 109 km from La Spezia, Parma serves as the rail hub with cargo transported by truck to TDG for onward maritime connections.

Nurminen operates its own block train service between Örebro and Parma, with two departures per week in each direction and a rail transit time of 2.5-3 days. The service accommodates shipments ranging from individual pallets and other LCL cargo to full container loads and complete trainloads.

From La Spezia, Tarros Group's maritime network connects the corridor with key markets across North Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean and Malta. Tarros Group and Carbox provide the inland transport, terminal handling and maritime services required along this part of the route.



By combining rail and short-sea shipping, the corridor offers a lower-emission alternative to long-distance road transport.

End-to-end transit times depend on the shipment's origin and destination, as well as the available sailings from La Spezia.



One container and local support throughout the journey

For container shipments, the goods remain in the same container throughout the intermodal journey. The container is transferred between rail, inland and maritime transport without the need to unload and reload the cargo. This reduces handling and lowers the risk of damage, errors and delays.

Tarros Group's agency network provides local support in every country served by the corridor. Local teams coordinate port operations, customs formalities and inland transportation, providing expertise at each destination.

"We are delighted to expand our transport services to the Scandinavian Peninsula and Finland through our partnership with Nurminen Logistics. We are confident that this will provide our customers with an innovative and environmentally sustainable solution-one that is highly competitive in terms of transit times, extremely reliable and remarkably easy to manage. A single point of contact will coordinate the full range of door-to-door services, in keeping with the long-standing approach shared by both Tarros and Nurminen Logistics". Says Danilo Ricci, Tarros Group Managing Director.





Further information:

Nurminen Logistics Ltd

Marjut Linnajärvi; VP International Rail Operations and Sales

+358 40 571 5034

Marjut.linnajarvi@nurminenlogistics.com

www.nurminenlogistics.com



Tarros Group

Valentina De Bernardi, Chief Commercial Officer

+39 3396310763

Valentina.debernardi@tarros.it

www.tarros.it





Nurminen Logistics



Nurminen Logistics is an international logistics company headquartered in Finland, specialising in rail and multimodal transport solutions. Through its extensive logistics network and operations across Europe and Asia, the company connects the Nordic countries and Continental Europe to global freight flows and provides transport, terminal and value-added services to its customers.



Founded in 1886, Nurminen Logistics has built 140 years of expertise in logistics and international freight transportation. Today, rail logistics forms a core part of the company's service offering. The company employs approximately 180 people and operates across Europe and Asia.



Nurminen Logistics has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki since 2008. Its business is based on providing efficient, reliable, and sustainable logistics solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers in a changing global operating environment. The company has offices in Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy, and China.



Tarros Group

Founded in 1828, the Tarros Group is now present throughout the Mediterranean with its offices, offering tailor-made "DOOR TO DOOR" transport services and coordinating an integrated logistics network (Terminal - ships - trains - trucks - customs services).

Every day, thanks to the work of its 751 employees, the Group connects different shores of the Mediterranean Sea, 16 countries, 31 ports, and over 500 million people, building its growth on innovation, passion, and respect for the territories in which its companies operate.

The Tarros network ensures an efficient and modular system at all stages of transport, in line with the latest ESG standards.