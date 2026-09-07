

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, luxury vehicle manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover is planning to remove approximately 4,000 jobs over next two years. The company previously outlined 'Enterprise Missions' that will underpin aim to drive 1.7 billion pounds of savings and return breakeven volumes towards 300,000 vehicles in the next two years.



In June, P.B. Balaji, CEO of JLR, stated that the company's aspiration, in the coming years, is to grow US business to the size of the entire JLR business as it exists currently.



JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, part of Tata Sons.



Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares closed trading at INR 307.35, on NSE.



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