Total series sales surpass 10 million units driven by this first new title in 20 years

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that worldwide sales of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the latest title in the series, have surpassed 1 million units on the first day of its release. Driven by the performance of this title, cumulative sales of the Onimusha series have now surpassed 10 million units.

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Onimusha: Way of the Sword key art

Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which marks the first new title in the series in over 20 years, is a swordplay action game featuring protagonist Miyamoto Musashi that is set in Edo-era Kyoto. This title enhances the exhilarating sword-based action of the series with cutting-edge technology while also providing a compelling story and beautiful visual depictions. In addition, through several marketing initiatives prior to launch, such as multiple demo releases and hands-on exhibitions, Capcom worked to expand awareness among a broad range of users, resulting in sales surpassing 1 million units on the day of its release.

In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating IPs that haven't had a new title launch recently. The company is working to further maximize corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, including this title.

About the Onimusha series

The Onimusha series consists of swordplay action games where players assume the role of warriors with the superhuman powers of the Oni and fight against monsters bent on world domination. Cumulative game sales since the first game was released in 2001 exceed 10 million units.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

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