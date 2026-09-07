

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The far-right Alternative for Germany party did a spectacular performance in elections for the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, reaching just short of majority.



According to preliminary results in Sunday's election, AfD won 43.8 percent of the vote. As the party still needs three seats to secure an outright majority, its leadership is seeking support from other parties to form a government.



AfD will require 42 seats to reach an absolute majority in the 83-member parliament.



This is the first time since World War II that a far-right party has come so close to power in a German state.



The pro-Russian, conservative party's main agenda during the election campaign was to send non-Germans back to their mother land.



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