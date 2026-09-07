Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Change of Registered Office Address

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF), announces that its registered office has changed with immediate effect. The Company's new registered office address is:

Ecora Royalties PLC

Carrington House

1st Floor West

126 - 130 Regent Street

London W1B 5SE

All other Company contact details, including telephone numbers and website address, remain unchanged.

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecoraroyalties.com

About Ecora

Ecora is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.

Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.

Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile that is expected to generate substantial additional cash flow in the medium term.

We take a disciplined approach to investments and acquisitions, focusing on high quality opportunities, in established mining jurisdictions and with experienced management teams. These investments have the potential to deliver enhanced returns through life of mine extension and commodity price outperformance.

Our management team has a long and proven track record of originating, completing due diligence, innovatively structuring and completing accretive royalty and stream transactions in the critical minerals space.

We allocate capital prudently, with a focus on growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returns to shareholders.

Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).

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SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-change-of-registered-office-address-1217589