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WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 17:28
2,105 Euro
+1,20 % +0,025
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ECORA ROYALTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0282,06814:13
2,0302,06514:07
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2026 12:38 Uhr
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Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Investor Presentation via Engage Investor

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Ecora (LSE/TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) is pleased to announce that the leadership team will host a live interactive presentation to discuss the recent 2026 Half Year Results on the Engage Investor platform, on Thursday 10th September 2026, at 2pm BST.

Ecora welcomes all current shareholders and interested investors to join and encourages investors to pre-submit questions. Investors can also submit questions at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Engage Investor at no cost and follow Ecora Royalties PLC from their personalised investor hub.

Please register interest in this event here: https://engageinvestor.news/ECOR_HY_26

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations

Website:

www.ecoraroyalties.com

About Ecora

Ecora is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.

Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.

Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams, and has a strong organic growth profile that is expected to generate substantial additional cash flow in the medium term.

We take a disciplined approach to investments and acquisitions, focusing on high quality opportunities, in established mining jurisdictions and with experienced management teams. These investments have the potential to deliver enhanced returns through life of mine extension and commodity price outperformance.

Our management team has a long and proven track record of originating, completing due diligence, innovatively structuring and completing accretive royalty and stream transactions in the critical minerals space.

We allocate capital prudently, with a focus on growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returns to shareholders. Ecora's shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:ECRAF).

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-investor-presentation-via-engage-investor-1216214

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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