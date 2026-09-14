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WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 07:30
2,020 Euro
+0,25 % +0,005
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9541,99612:11
1,9561,99412:08
ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 11:26 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Director Declaration

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Ecora Royalties PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) announces that James Rutherford, an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has today been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Ionic Rare Earths Limited. Ionic Rare Earths Limited is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

This notification satisfies the Company's obligations under UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2).

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Jason Gray - Company Secretary
Website:www.ecoraroyalties.com

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Katherine Kilgallen

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraroyalties@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-director-declaration-1220423

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.