Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
31/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
14 765
72.1027
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
31/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
35 235
72.1754
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
01/09/2026
FR0014000MR3
35 000
72.4384
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
01/09/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
72.3698
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
02/09/2026
FR0014000MR3
35 000
71.9768
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
02/09/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
72.3449
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
03/09/2026
FR0014000MR3
35 000
73.6684
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
03/09/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
73.7199
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
04/09/2026
FR0014000MR3
35 000
73.1577
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
04/09/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
73.1262
CEUX
TOTAL
250 000
72.6982
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907178301/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE