Ipsos: Trinh Tu appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos in the UK & Ireland

Trinh Tu appointed

Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos in the UK & Ireland

Paris, 7 September 2026 - Today Ipsos announces the appointment of Trinh Tu as the new Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos in the UK & Ireland. Trinh will succeed Kelly Beaver, CEO of Ipsos, and report directly to her. She will join the Executive Management Committee (EMC).

Trinh has more than 30 years' experience building and leading businesses at Ipsos, starting her career as a researcher. Most recently, Trinh was Managing Director of Ipsos Public Affairs and a member of the UK Management Board.

During her career, Trinh has delivered strong commercial growth, developed new services and led businesses through significant market, organisational and technological change. Previous roles include Head of Business Growth for Public Affairs and Head of Employment, Welfare and Skills. Trinh also brings significant board and governance experience. She is Vice Chair of UK for UNHCR and chairs its Remuneration Committee.

Kelly Beaver, CEO of Ipsos stated: "Trinh brings an exceptional combination of commercial leadership, client focus and deep knowledge of Ipsos. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated her ability to grow businesses, develop innovative services and lead with clarity. I am confident that, under her leadership, our UK and Ireland business will continue to grow and deliver outstanding value for all our clients."

Trinh Tu, CEO of Ipsos in the UK & Ireland commented: "Having spent my career at Ipsos, it is a huge honour to be asked to lead our UK & Ireland business. I know the talent, expertise and commitment of our people, and I am enormously proud of what our teams achieve for our wide spectrum of clients. I look forward to building on our momentum and working together to deliver Horizons and the next phase of our growth."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating

in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

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