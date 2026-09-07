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WKN: 554550 | ISIN: DE0005545503 | Ticker-Symbol: 1U1
Xetra
07.09.26 | 17:35
23,750 Euro
+0,64 % +0,150
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
1&1 AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
1&1 AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,40024,05018:24
23,55023,90018:24
PR Newswire
07.09.2026 18:00 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ekinops selected by 1&1 Versatel to support next-generation B2B managed services with a unified connectivity portfolio

PARIS, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading European provider of optical networking, connectivity and SASE cybersecurity solutions for telecommunications operators and enterprises, today announced that 1&1 Versatel GmbH, the Düsseldorf-based German B2B telecommunications provider with nationwide fiber reach, has begun rolling out the Ekinops connectivity portfolio.

At the heart of the collaboration are modern customer premises equipment (CPE) devices, such as routers, which bundle multiple services into a central platform. For customers, this means fewer devices on site, lower operational effort and significantly easier integration of new services. The new generation of devices offers maximum flexibility in connectivity: in addition to fiber, DSL or mobile connectivity can also be implemented.

As a European manufacturer, Ekinops meets the highest requirements for data protection and data sovereignty. Modern, high-performance encryption standards ensure that sensitive corporate data is reliably protected. The new CPE models also stand out for their significantly improved energy efficiency. Compared with the solutions used to date at Versatel, they require around 35 percent less energy on average. This not only helps reduce operating costs, but also supports the sustainability goals of 1&1 Versatel and its customers.

They also enable connections of up to 10 Gbit/s as well as the flexible use of high-speed services such as secure voice services, internet, Ethernet connections and virtual private networks.

"Thanks to Ekinops' CPE solutions tailored to our requirements, we are systematically developing our service offering while at the same time achieving sustainable cost savings. Reducing the number of CPE models we use gives us additional flexibility, simplifies management across the entire device lifecycle and improves the customer experience," says Martin Fischer, CTO of 1&1 Versatel.

"1&1 Versatel's ambition to simplify operations while expanding a modern managed services offering is exactly the kind of transformation Ekinops solutions are designed to address," said Frank Dedobbeleer, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC, Ekinops. "By relying on one vendor for Layer 2 and Layer 3 requirements, with multiple functions delivered through a single device and unified software, 1&1 Versatel can accelerate service rollout, reduce complexity and create a scalable foundation for fiber-, DSL- and 5G-enabled enterprise connectivity."

For more information about Ekinops solutions, and the full press release from 1&1 Versatel please visit:
https://www.ekinops.com/news

http://www.1und1.net/unternehmen/presse/pressemitteilungen/1und1-versatel-setzt-auf-ekinops

-end-

Ekinops contact

Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO

[email protected]

Investors contact

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Media contact

Amaury Dugast, Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

For more information, visit https://www.ekinops.com/

SOURCE Ekinops

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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