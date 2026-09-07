ALL Accor: GET READY WITH KATSEYE x ALL ACCOR - FROM THE MIRROR TO THE STAGE: WHEN THE HOTEL BECOMES THE STARTING POINT OF THE CONCERT

PARIS, Sept. 04, 2026

On the occasion of KATSEYE's concert at the Accor Arena on September 9, 2026, ALL Accor - Accor group's booking platform and loyalty program - treats a selection of guests (members* and contest winners) to an exclusive experience that immerses them in the world of the concert, from the very first preparations all the way to the stage.

In a Parisian hotel of the Accor group, a room entirely reimagined around the world of KATSEYE becomes the playground of the pre- show: beauty prep, styling, meet-and-greets and immersion into the group's universe before heading to the Accor Arena and its backstage. «Get Ready With ALL Accor» thus turns the pre-concert into a moment in its own right, transforming the hotel into the starting point of the experience before extending the emotion all the way into the backstage. This approach reflects ALL Accor's ambition to turn its hotel ecosystem, its partner arenas and its loyalty program - home to more than 120 million members worldwide - into true gateways to its members' passions.

After Paris, this concept will come to life in several destinations around the world, through new encounters between artists, fans and musical universes, further enriching the catalog of more than 7,300 Limitless Experiences. An Accor loyalty program offering that allows members to use their Reward points to enjoy unique and exclusive experiences, already offered by ALL Accor in over 140 cities worldwide.

*An auction system that allows ALL Accor members to use their Reward points to participate in the experience.

*Among the partner arenas: Accor Arena (Paris), Afterpay Arena (Sydney), Wembley Arena (London), Allianz Parque and SalaRai (São Paulo).

GET READY WITH ALL ACCOR : WHEN THE EMOTION OF THE CONCERT BEGINS LONG BEFORE THE STAGE

«Get Ready With Me,» hair & make-up, outfit choices, playlists, shared content, reunions with friends… For a new generation of fans, the pre-concert has become a genuine ritual. The excitement starts well before the doors open and lingers long after the last song. The concert is no longer just a musical rendezvous: it is a full-fledged experience, one that is prepared for, shared and made to last. This shift reflects a deeper change in how we relate to live experiences: the emotion no longer lies solely in the time of the show, but in everything that makes it more intense, more collective and more memorable.

WELCOME TO THE « ENDORPHIN ECONOMY »

In its 2026 report on experiential travel, produced with Globetrender based on an international study of 4,300 travelers across nine countries, ALL Accor identifies the Endorphin Economy as one of the phenomena redefining travelers' expectations around experience.

Its principle: seeking out emotional highs to live and to share. 89% of travelers surveyed believe live events deliver a «natural high» strong enough to justify a trip, while 50% consider living a unique moment to be one of the most meaningful aspects of an experience lived while traveling. The concert thus becomes a destination in itself, but also a succession of micro-moments that build the emotion: fromthe first preparations to reunions with friends, all the way to that instant when the crowd rises as one.

For ALL Accor, this shift opens a new perspective on how music is experienced and shared: collective emotion is no longer built solely in front of the stage, but progressively takes shape around it, and hotels become genuine gathering places where this collective euphoria is prepared and shared. It is this rising momentum of the «pre-show» that «Get Ready With ALL Accor» sets out to tell with KATSEYE in Paris.

THE «GET READY WITH KATSEYE» EXPERIENCE BY ALL ACCOR

For two days, ALL Accor transforms a room in an iconic Parisian hotel into a living, expressive space for both the artists and their fans. Designed as a pre-show playground, this space, entirely reimagined for the occasion, will allow guests to get ready, come together, and share truly privileged moments before the artists take the stage.

Inspired by the world of KATSEYE, the activations on offer turn hospitality into an experience in its own right, unfolding in two parts:

SEPTEMBER 8 - TOTAL IMMERSION AT THE HOTEL

A suite inspired by the world of KATSEYE, entirely reimagined for the occasion and designed as an immersive space at the heart of the experience.

A Glam Room in KATSEYE's colors, designed as a pre-concert prep space with three beauty stations: Nail Art, Tooth Gems, and hair coloring.

An exclusive meet-and-greet with the KATSEYE artists, offered to a select group of ALL Accor members as well as contest winners.

SEPTEMBER 9 - BACKSTAGE ACCESS LIKE NEVER BEFORE

The most exclusive experience of the journey: a backstage tour of the Accor Arena and the chance to step onto the stage before the concert and before doors open. A lucky few will get to discover the Accor Arena's backstage: ALL Accor loyalty program members who used their Rewards points to gain access, as well as winners of a contest held on ALL Accor's social media.

Invitations to the September 9 concert, including a VIP box experience and access to the variousspaces of the Accor Arena.

"At ALL Accor, we're seeing a profound shift in how we experience our passions. Today, the experience is no longer limited to the main event: it begins with anticipation, with rituals, with encounters, and with all those small moments that build the emotion. With KATSEYE, we wanted to turn that anticipation into a full- fledged experience and show everything that hospitality, beyond a simple hotel stay, can bring to music even before the artists take the stage." Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & E-Commerce Officer, Accor

EXCLUSIVITY AS THE NEW CURRENCY OF EXPERIENCE

In a world where concert images are instantly shared, reposted and seen by millions, what truly becomes rare is no longer the image of the show, but access to the inaccessible.

Sharing a few minutes with the artists, discovering their world before the concert, seeing what happens behind the scenes…This is the «money can't buy» dimension of experience that ALL Accor reserves for its members, across a portfolio of more than 45 brands, including Raffles, Pullman, ibis, Sofitel and MGallery.

This campaign once again brings ALL Accor's promise to life: giving its members far more than a stay by opening the doors to rare and privileged moments, turning loyalty into a passport to the extraordinary.

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About ALL Accor: ALL Accor is the booking platform and loyalty program embodying the Accor group's promise, during and beyond the hotel stay. ALL Accor brings together more than 120 million members and offers, through its website and app, an unmatched choice of stays at the best price across more than 45 brands and 5,800 hotels in 110 countries. Its loyalty program lets members enjoy a dual rewards system, status-based benefits, exclusive savings, and a portfolio of more than 7,300 Limitless Experiences in over 140 cities, offered with more than 140 partners every year: local activities, masterclasses led by renowned chefs, major sporting tournaments or the most sought-after concerts… ALL Accor is the loyalty program most favored by travelers. Discover ALL Accor: ALL.com

ALL ACCOR PRESS CONTACTS

ZMIROV COMMUNICATION

Elvis Nourdjahane - Adélaïde Melon - all.accor@zmirov.com

ALL ACCOR

Lucie Metzger - Global VP Brand Communication & Media - lucie.metzger@accor.com

Sophia Sabbani - Public Relations Manager - sophia.sabbani@consulting-for.accor.com

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