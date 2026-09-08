New horror-meets-humor campaign dramatizes the everyday nightmare of mismatched foundation and the product that breaks you out of the uncanny and into the glam

e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), launches today the bold new awareness campaign "Unglammy Valley," highlighting its Soft Glam Satin Foundation. A playful e.l.f. twist on the "uncanny valley" phenomenon, the campaign brings horror and humor to an all-too-relatable beauty nightmare: a foundation base gone wrong. Starring actress Sara Waisglass, e.l.f. delivers unexpected entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907067540/en/

e.l.f. Cosmetics launches "Unglammy Valley," a new campaign highlighting its Soft Glam Satin Foundation. The horror-meets-humor campaign dramatizes the everyday nightmare of mismatched foundation and the product that breaks you out of the uncanny and into the glam.

The insight into action is simple yet universal when your base is off, everything is off. Whether it's cakey or a mismatched shade, this makeup mishap is real! 66% of consumers rely on trial-and-error purchasing to find their right shade*. The solution, though, is simple. e.l.f.'s Soft Glam Satin Foundation, with one sold on elfcosmetics.com every 8 minutes**, is the rescue that breaks you out of the uncanny and into the glammy.

Longtime e.l.f.ie, Waisglass serves her quick wit and relatable charm in a campaign that gives a jump-scare moment to choosing the wrong foundation. The big plot twist is what e.l.f. Cosmetics' Soft Glam Satin Foundation, a medium-buildable coverage foundation, does to save the otherwise disastrous day. "Unglammy Valley" is a little twisted and a whole lot of funny.

Available in 36 shades, e.l.f. Cosmetics' Soft Glam Foundation formula is designed to deliver soft, natural-looking skin with a subtle glow and satin finish. Infused with 1% Hydrating Hibiscus Complex, plus guava, blueberry and goji berry extracts, it hydrates without clogging pores. At $8/£9/€10, the foundation is high quality and accessibly priced for every eye, lip and face.

e.l.f. Cosmetics is also teaming up with Alta, TIME's Best Invention-winning AI powered virtual closet, as the first ever beauty brand on the platform. e.l.f.'s Soft Glam collection will be available to the Alta community where they can keep track of their beauty routine the same way they track their wardrobe. Alta members play inside their digital closets, using Alta avatars to plan their vacation wardrobes, their work wear and their special event looks. In an eyes.lips.first., Alta is taking that groundbreaking technology to the beauty bag. No matter the outfit, Alta will recommend e.l.f. products, so head-to-toe glam is never an afterthought.

"Finding the right foundation is a universal struggle. Understanding undertones, finding the right shade, the right coverage, the right formula a true nightmare. Our community voiced all of these concerns, and we decided to put the e.l.f. twist on this beauty horror," said Oshiya Savur, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Brands. "Our community essentially handed us this idea, so we took their very real foundation fears and turned it on its head in the kind of over-the-top humor e.l.f. is known for. Through this campaign and our partnership with Alta, we are amplifying our award-winning Soft Glam Satin Foundation in a big way and helping people find their perfect match without the jump scares."

The campaign launches with a full 360 amplification across TVC in the US, streaming/OTT, YouTube and across social channels, alongside influencer extensions and immersive activations. The campaign will run in the US, Canada, UK and Germany. e.l.f. Cosmetics' Soft Glam Satin Foundation and the entire Soft Glam collection can be found on elfcosmetics.com and elfcosmetics.co.uk, which also features a virtual try-on shade matching tool.

Watch the entire campaign video here.

*The Benchmarking Company, Shade (Mis)Match Inclusivity, 2026

**e.l.f. Cosmetics DTC internal sales data, June 2024-August 2026

About e.l.f. Brands

e.l.f. Brands, part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN and e.l.f. Hair, and is fueled by a mission to make the best of beauty accessible and a purpose to make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Purpose led and results driven, e.l.f. Beauty is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. As a bold disruptor with a kind heart, e.l.f. Brands' superpowers are delivering universally appealing, premium-quality products at affordable prices that are vegan, e.l.f. clean and double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. e.l.f. Brands are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

About Alta

Alta is a fashion technology startup based in New York, training AI models for the future of commerce. The Alta AI stylist and digital closet app is among the Top 100 App Store apps in over a dozen countries, and has been named TIME Best Inventions, and featured on Good Morning America, Cannes Lions, Vogue, ELLE, Forbes, TechCrunch, and Fortune. Users have generated over 300M outfits on the app, and at least 1 Alta avatar is being generated every second. Alta's 12 in-house proprietary computer vision recommendation models also power AI styling and virtual try-on for publicly traded retailers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907067540/en/

Contacts:

Media

Jen Budres-Tani

jbudres@elfbeauty.com