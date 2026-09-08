Tencent Cloud Powers Bookme's Global Business Growth with Scalable Cloud Infrastructure

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its collaboration with Bookme, which started in Pakistan and is now the fastest-growing travel and e-ticketing platform across the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) as the company continues to strengthen its presence across international markets. Under the collaboration, Tencent Cloud provides scalable cloud infrastructure and technical expertise for Bookme's consumer platforms and embedded booking services, helping the company meet growing customer demand, manage extensive global travel inventory, and support a growing partner ecosystem across multiple markets.

Over the past 13 years, Bookme has helped digitize Pakistan's ticketing industry and evolved into a comprehensive travel and experiences platform serving more than 15 million customers. As one of Pakistan's earliest homegrown startups to expand overseas, Bookme has established a presence across five additional regions, including the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Driving Scale Through Cloud Infrastructure

As Bookme continues to grow its international presence, maintaining seamless search and booking experiences while managing extensive global travel inventory and partner integrations is a key priority. Tencent Cloud provides the infrastructure used to host and scale Bookme's digital workloads, supporting customer journeys across its consumer platforms and embedded booking experiences. Bookme's booking platform is also available via API in a mini-app format, delivered across more than 40 platforms.

Leveraging Tencent Cloud's infrastructure, monitoring services, security features, and technical support, Bookme is able to scale operations efficiently while maintaining the flexibility needed to accommodate spikes in demand during travel peaks, promotional campaigns, and major events. The collaboration also supports future service enhancements, ecosystem development, and continued business growth across multiple markets.

Rachel Xie, General Manager of Tencent Cloud MENA & General Manager of Operations, Channel Development and Marketing, Tencent Cloud International, said: "As digital platforms continue to expand across markets, having cloud infrastructure that can scale alongside business growth is increasingly important. Tencent Cloud is pleased to support Bookme with scalable infrastructure and technical expertise that help power its customer-facing platforms and partner ecosystem. We look forward to supporting Bookme's continued growth as it enhances its services and reaches more customers across international markets."

Faizan Aslam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bookme, said: "Bookme has evolved from helping digitize Pakistan's ticketing industry into a travel and experiences platform serving millions of customers across multiple markets. As we continue to expand our global footprint, having scalable technology infrastructure is critical. Tencent Cloud provides the flexibility and capacity we need to support evolving customer needs and deliver seamless experiences across our platforms."

Powering Bookme's Global Growth

Today, Bookme serves customers across Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and other international markets through its digital platforms and partner ecosystem. Its inventory spans flights across more than 500 airlines, over one million hotels, global events, airport lounges, e-visas, tours, and attractions, while also powering embedded booking experiences through a broad network of fintech, banking, and super-app partners.

With customer demand, travel inventory, and partner integrations continuing to grow, operational agility and scalability remain key priorities. Supported by Tencent Cloud's infrastructure foundation, Bookme is well-positioned to strengthen its partner ecosystem, enhance customer experiences, and introduce new services across markets.

The collaboration reflects Tencent Cloud's commitment to supporting high-growth digital platforms with secure, reliable, and scalable cloud technologies. By helping businesses build the infrastructure needed to support growth, scale operations, and deliver seamless digital experiences, Tencent Cloud continues to enable digital transformation across industries, including travel, lifestyle, and technology services.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Bookme

Founded in Pakistan, Bookme has grown into the country's largest digital ticketing platform and is rapidly expanding across the MENAP region. Offering bookings for buses, flights, hotels, events, movies, and Hajj and Umrah, Bookme is emerging as one of the region's fastest-growing online travel platforms, trusted by millions of users.

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