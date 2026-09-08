-Enables simple remote camera control and video monitoring using iOS and iPadOS devices

-Support for three connection modes, allowing for flexible connection of up to four cameras

FUJIFILM Corporation today announces the launch of ETERNA ProRemote, a remote-control app for FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55 ("GFX ETERNA 55") digital filmmaking camera, which will be available on September 10, 2026.

ETERNA ProRemote is a remote-control app that connects GFX ETERNA 55 to iOS and iPadOS devices, including smartphones and tablets, via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or wired LAN. There are three selectable connection modes to support the needs of a variety of production types, ranging from single remote operation to multi-camera setups with up to four connected cameras.

"Modern filmmaking productions call for various forms of flexibility, a crucial one being remote camera connection for control over key settings, particularly when a camera is configured in ways that restrict hands-on menu navigation. That's where ETERNA ProRemote comes into play," said John Blackwood, director, Brand Product Marketing, Electronic Imaging Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. "ETERNA ProRemote's flexible connection options fit a variety of scenarios, enabling filmmakers to choose the connection type that best meets their needs and ensures their desired settings are in place when the action gets going."

ETERNA ProRemote allows for quick and easy connection to GFX ETERNA 55 without needing to enter detailed networking information, such as an IP address. Three different connection modes are available to support a variety of configurations "Simple", "Advanced-Single", and "Advanced-Multiple". In "Simple" and "Advanced-Single" modes, users can connect directly to a camera without needing a separate network access point.1 "Advanced-Multiple" mode requires a separate access point and allows for simultaneous connection of up to four GFX ETERNA 55 cameras, great for camera control on multicam productions.

Connection Modes Simple Advanced-Single Advanced-Multiple Connection Types Bluetooth Bluetooth+Wi-Fi Wi-Fi/Wired LAN Access Point Not required Not required Required Maximum Number of Connected Cameras Up to 4 cameras 1 camera Up to 4 cameras Live View Monitoring Not Available Available Available Available Features Start/Stop Recording Power Zoom Control Save/Copy Settings Recording Status Monitoring (Tally) Equivalent to Remote Rec Function Equivalent to Remote Rec Function

After establishing connection to a supported device, the app can be used to change camera settings and adjust the focus, iris, and zoom parameters all while viewing the live camera feed. The app can also serve as an additional monitoring output, giving users a flexible monitoring option, depending on the production environment.

The newly released ETERNA ProRemote will be showcased at IBC 2026, one of the world's largest media, entertainment, and technology trade events, from September 11-14, 2026, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Product Features

Three Connection Modes for Flexible Operation

Users can choose from three connection modes "Simple", "Advanced-Single", and "Advanced-Multiple" depending on which mode best fits a production.

"Simple Mode" connects to GFX ETERNA 55 via Bluetooth and enables basic operation, including starting and stopping recording, controlling the power zoom, and saving/installing camera setting profiles. Up to four cameras can be connected and operated remotely without the need for a separate access point.

"Advanced-Single Mode" supports connection via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and allows users to control camera settings and lenses, all while monitoring the live camera feed. Because the camera communicates directly with the iOS or iPadOS device, this mode does not require a separate access point.

"Advanced-Multiple" supports multi-camera operation, allowing connection of up to four cameras through the network of an external access point.

Flexible Monitoring to Enhance On-Set Versatility

"Advanced-Single" and "Advanced-Multiple" modes support live video monitoring from camera, enabling a flexible solution for a monitor in situations such as viewing images from a position away from the camera during crane shots or using the device as a monitor for camera crews and other production staff. When multiple cameras are connected in "Advanced-Multiple" mode, users can monitor the live feed from all connected cameras, providing an effective multicam monitoring solution.

Display Functions to Support Accurate Image Evaluation

In "Advanced-Single" and "Advanced-Multiple" modes, users can display a variety of exposure and color tools to effectively evaluate the image this includes waveform, vectorscope, and histogram, among other tools. Users can choose between an "overlay display", which superimposes information over the image, or a "side-by-side display", which places information outside of the image.

Advanced Remote Camera Control

In "Advanced-Single" and "Advanced-Multiple" modes, users can manually focus, use Touch AF, and control power zoom while monitoring the live camera feed. Focus and zoom can be adjusted from an iOS/iPadOS device, enabling camera and lens operation according to the intended shot even in situations where direct access to the camera is difficult, such as during crane shots.

Recorded files, including video clips and frame grab images, can be transferred to a connected device, allowing for quick and direct access to recorded files.

Information Display and Camera Settings Management to Improve Operational Efficiency

In "Advanced-Single" and "Advanced-Multiple" modes, users can view key camera information including frame rate, shutter angle, ISO sensitivity, ND filter value, iris, color settings which is displayed along with the live video feed.

ETERNA ProRemote supports the saving and loading of custom camera settings, allowing users to save camera settings and to load them into cameras when needed. When multiple cameras are connected in "Simple" or "Advanced-Multiple" mode, settings from one camera can be copied to other cameras.

Learn more about ETERNA ProRemote at https://shopusa.fujifilm-x.com/discover/eterna-proremote-for-fujifilm-gfx-eterna-55.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular instax line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Business Innovation Division offers a full lineup of digital print and toner technologies focused on enabling the digital transformation of businesses and print shops with its offerings of multifunction printers, digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, software, and more. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://x.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on X, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of "giving our world more smiles," we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

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FUJIFILM, FUJINON, ETERNA, and GFX ETERNA are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2026 FUJIFILM North America Corporation and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

1 A communication device used to connect a device to a network via Wi-Fi.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Daniel Carpenter

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

914-529-2417

daniel.carpenter@fujifilm.com