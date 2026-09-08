-High resolution of 2048x1536 with a peak brightness of 1000 nits

-Native 4:3 OLED display panel provides optimal display for GFX ETERNA 55 native 4:3 open gate sensor mode

FUJIFILM Corporation today announces the development of VF-GFXC2, an electronic viewfinder (EVF) purpose-built for FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA 55 ("GFX ETERNA 55") digital filmmaking camera. VF-GFXC2 is expected to be released by the end of 2026.

VF-GFXC2 is a dedicated electronic viewfinder for GFX ETERNA 55. Featuring a high resolution of 2048x1536 and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, it provides a clear image for effective use in high-contrast environments. Its native 4:3 aspect ratio provides an effective display of the full 4:3 open-gate GFX image format.

VF-GFXC2 features a 4:3 aspect ratio OLED display panel that allows the open-gate sensor mode to be viewed across the entire display in high resolution with high brightness and high magnification. A large eyecup helps block ambient light, improving the ability for camera operators to effectively confirm focus and fine subject details with precision. In addition, the eyecup is designed to provide optimum fit around the eye for comfortable viewing during extended filming sessions.

"We are delighted to announce a dedicated EVF for GFX ETERNA 55 that we believe will meet the demands of modern filmmakers everywhere," said John Blackwood, director, Brand Product Marketing, Electronic Imaging Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. "Viewfinders have long provided a mode of isolation for camera operators to place their focus on image composition to effectively see a scene and craft the story. The OLED panel used in this EVF provides exceptional contrast with high brightness and resolution, allowing any user to see picture in fantastic detail."

VF-GFXC2 body features a simple cylindrical design with a machined aluminum exterior for durability through a variety of production environments. The design prioritizes operability, with function buttons positioned within natural reach of fingers for easy access. The diopter adjustment dial has a carefully calibrated resistance to help ensure accurate operation, reflecting a commitment to ease of use in every detail.

VF-GFXC2 offers excellent visibility, precise focus confirmation, and optimal operability, maximizing the potential of 4:3 open gate production with GFX ETERNA 55.

Fujifilm will exhibit the newly announced VF-GFXC2 at IBC 2026, one of the world's largest media, entertainment, and technology trade events, from September 11-14, 2026, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Product Features

High-resolution, high-brightness native 4:3 OLED panel, optimized to display the native open gate aspect ratio of GFX ETERNA 55 sensor

Achieves a high-resolution of 2048x1536 and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, providing a clear image for effective camera operation. A 1.0x magnification also helps operators detect subtle changes in focus.

Features a 4:3 aspect ratio OLED display panel optimized for GFX ETERNA 55 4:3 open gate filming, allowing the entire frame to be displayed without cropping, facilitating comfortable framing and detailed image review.

Optimizes display characteristics based on screen brightness, allowing users to confirm natural image tones even when brightness settings are adjusted.

Comfortable Visibility with Large Eyecup and High-durability machined aluminum exterior

The adoption of a large eyecup helps blocks external light to maintain clear visibility in high-contrast scenes. Its flexible design focuses on the fit around the eye for comfortable viewing through long production days.

The simple cylindrical shape provides an easy-to-grip design. By using an integrated aluminum machined exterior, the number of joints between parts is minimized, achieving high strength and durability.

Functional features for comfortable filming

Function buttons are positioned within the natural reach of fingers, providing instant access to useful functions such as display magnification and peaking.

The diopter adjustment dial is carefully designed for optimal resistance to ensure precise operation with smooth fine-tuning.

Learn more about VF-GFXC2 at https://shopusa.fujifilm-x.com/discover/vf-gfxc2-electronic-viewfinder-for-fujifilm-gfx-eterna-55.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of six operating divisions. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including silver halide consumables; inkjet consumables; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products fulfillment; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular instax line of instant cameras, smartphone printers, instant film, and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets its GFX System and X Series lines of mirrorless digital cameras, lenses, and accessories to provide a variety of content creation solutions for both still and moving imagery. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Business Innovation Division offers a full lineup of digital print and toner technologies focused on enabling the digital transformation of businesses and print shops with its offerings of multifunction printers, digital inkjet presses, production toner printers, software, and more. The Industrial Products Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies including data storage tape products, including OEM and FUJIFILM Ultrium LTO cartridges, desalination solutions, microfilters and gas separation membranes.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://x.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on X, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of "giving our world more smiles," we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

FUJIFILM, GFX ETERNA, and FUJINON are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

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