

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports and imports logged double-digit growth in August, data from customs office revealed Tuesday.



Exports increased 25.0 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 23.9 percent growth in July. The annual growth came in line with expectations.



Likewise, growth in imports accelerated to 28.2 percent from 27.5 percent in July. However, the pace of growth was weaker than forecast of 30.0 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus rose to $119.09 billion from $112.5 billion in July. The surplus stood above the expected level of $118.6 billion.



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