DJ The Jollibee Group Reports Record Q2 2026 Results, with Margin Recovery from Controlled Pricing and Record-High Quarterly Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company

EQS Newswire / 08/09/2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST Strong international sales momentum, disciplined pricing, and margin recovery helped drive the Jollibee Group's record-high quarterly earnings. Key Highlights: . Record enterprise performance: Jollibee Group delivered record quarterly NIAT of Php3.4 billion, up 5.7% year-on-year, with consolidated revenues rising 10.7% and system-wide sales increasing 14.2%, supported by improving margins and continued business momentum. . International business drives growth: International system-wide sales grew 25.4%, reflecting broad-based momentum across the Group's Asian and global restaurant portfolio, including Highlands Coffee, Compose Coffee, Tim Ho Wan, Jollibee North America, and Milksha. . Asia remains a key growth platform: Strong same-store sales growth in Vietnam, Highlands Coffee, and Compose Coffee highlights the continued strength of the Group's core Asian growth markets. . Vietnam emerges as a major growth engine: Jollibee Vietnam delivered 47.6% system-wide sales growth in Q2 and opened 19 new stores in the first half, supported by strong unit economics and continued network expansion. . Global footprint continues to expand: The Jollibee Group increased its store network by 6.4% year-on-year to 10,767 stores across 33 countries, with franchised stores comprising approximately 70% of the network. METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutRech Newswire - 8 September 2026 - Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) and its subsidiaries (the "Jollibee Group"), today reported record second-quarter earnings for 2026, reflecting a clear margin recovery from first-quarter cost pressures, resilient consumer demand, and continued momentum across its international restaurant portfolio. The Jollibee Group's International segment grew 25.4% in system-wide sales in Q2, led by strong performances from Highlands Coffee (+46.7%), Jolli-K's Compose Coffee (+39.7%), Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia (EMEAA) brands Jollibee and Chowking (+25.3%), Tim Ho Wan (+23.0%), Jollibee NA (+21.6%), and Milksha (+12.4%). Growth across key Asian markets was particularly notable. Jollibee Vietnam delivered 17.9% same-store sales growth, while Highlands Coffee grew 11.5% and Compose Coffee grew 12.4%, contributing to the broader momentum of the Group's International segment. The Group's Philippine business also continued to provide a strong foundation for overall performance, with system-wide sales increasing 5.7%, supported by strong contributions from Mang Inasal (+10.7%) and Jollibee (+6.6%). The Jollibee Group recorded Php3.4 billion (approx. USUSD55 million) in net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company (NIAT), up 5.7% year-on-year and the highest quarterly NIAT on record. Consolidated revenues increased 10.7% year-on-year, while system-wide sales grew 14.2%. "Our second-quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of the Jollibee Group's global brand portfolio and the resilience of consumer demand across our key markets," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global Chief Executive Officer of JFC. "We delivered healthy system-wide sales growth across all regions, supported by strong contributions from both our Philippine and international businesses, continued same-store sales growth, and ongoing expansion of our global store network. "The breadth of our growth reflects the relevance of our brands, the strength of our value offerings, and the trust that customers continue to place in us. As we expand our presence in key markets and build a stronger global platform, we remain focused on serving more customers, strengthening our brands, and creating sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders." Second Quarter Performance: Sequential Recovery and Sustained Growth The Jollibee Group's second-quarter performance is best understood by first looking at the sequential recovery from Q1 cost pressures, followed by the year-on-year growth that demonstrates the continued strength of the business. The discussion below first presents the quarter-on-quarter improvement in revenues, margins, and earnings, then places that recovery in the context of the Jollibee Group's sustained year-on-year growth across its global portfolio. Sequential Recovery: Quarter-on-Quarter Profitability Improvement Quarter-on-quarter comparisons demonstrate the strength of the Jollibee Group's recovery from the first quarter. Consolidated revenues increased by 12.2% versus Q1 2026, supporting a 25.3% increase in gross profit, a 56.1% increase in operating income, and a 130.5% increase in NIAT. The margin recovery was also visible within the quarter. Gross profit margin improved to 18.5% in Q2 from 16.5% in Q1 and strengthened from 17.3% in April to 19.0% in June, indicating that the Group's pricing and recovery actions are gaining traction even as the operating environment remains affected by elevated commodity, logistics, and other supply chain-related costs. Operating leverage improved as the quarter progressed. Operating income margin increased to 7.2% in Q2 from 5.2% in Q1, while NIAT margin nearly doubled to 4.0% from 1.9%. By June, operating income margin had reached 9.1% and NIAT margin had reached 6.2%, providing a stronger exit rate entering the second half of 2026. Reported profitability for the quarter was affected by Php239.0 million (approx. USUSD3.9 million) in transition-related costs, covering store closure and lease termination costs associated with the ongoing turnaround of Yonghe King and Smashburger toward predominantly franchised business models. These costs are aligned with the Jollibee Group's continuing efforts to strengthen the long-term quality, scalability, and profitability of its portfolio. Commenting on the Group's sequential margin recovery and second-quarter earnings momentum, Richard Shin, Global Chief Financial and Risk Officer of JFC and Chief Executive Officer of Jollibee Group International Business, said: "The second quarter represents an important step forward in our earnings momentum. Pricing actions implemented beginning in April, together with productivity, sourcing, and cost discipline initiatives, contributed to the recovery in gross profit margins and supported stronger operating income and NIAT margins. "Sequentially, gross profit increased by 25.3%, operating income rose by 56.1%, and NIAT more than doubled versus Q1 2026, reflecting both cost recovery and stronger operating leverage from sustained topline growth. "These portfolio actions involve near-term transition costs but are expected to support stronger long-term profitability, scalability, and overall portfolio quality. "While the operating environment remains dynamic, our second-quarter performance demonstrates our ability to respond decisively, improve profitability, and continue investing for long-term growth. We enter the second half with stronger momentum, a continued focus on sustaining margin recovery, and continued confidence in the long-term growth prospects." Sustained Growth: Year-on-Year Business Momentum On a year-on-year basis, consolidated revenues increased 10.7%, while system-wide sales grew 14.2%, underscoring sustained demand across the Jollibee Group's global brand portfolio. Quarter 2 (Unaudited) 1H 2026 (Unaudited) Financial Data 2026 2025 % 2026 2025 % Change Change System Wide Sales 130,809 114,542 14.2 244,673 217,738 12.4 (USD2,132) (USD1,867) (USD3,987) (USD3,549) Revenues 85,908 77,626 10.7 162,455 147,852 9.9 (USD1,400) (USD1,265) (USD2,648) (USD2,410) Operating Income 6,165 (USD100) 6,058 (USD99) 1.8 10,112 10,882 (7.1) (USD165) (USD177) EBITDA 11,995 11,174 7.3 21,303 20,964 1.6 (USD195) (USD182) (USD347) (USD342) Net Income 3,519 (USD57) 3,416 (USD56) 3.0 4,928 (USD80) 5,914 (USD96) (16.7) Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the 3,395 (USD55) 3,211 (USD52) 5.7 4,867 (USD79) 5,617 (USD92) (13.3) Parent Company Earnings Per Share - Basic 2.949 2.788 5.8 4.183 4.857 (13.9) (USD0.048) (USD0.045) (USD0.068) (USD0.079) Earnings Per Share - Diluted 2.955 2.780 6.3 4.191 4.843 (13.5) (USD0.048) (USD0.045) (USD0.068) (USD0.079)

Note: (1) Amounts in Million Pesos except for per-share data (2) Systemwide sales (SWS) is a management metric and is not part of the audited financial statements (3) USUSD amounts are presented for informational purposes using the exchange rate of PHP 61.36/USUSD1, applied consistently to comparative periods for comparability.

The International segment expanded by 25.4% in system-wide sales, reflecting broad-based growth across the Jollibee Group's international portfolio. Shabu All Day, the Jollibee Group's newest Korea-based brand under Jolli-K, contributed 5% to the International business' SWS.

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September 08, 2026 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)