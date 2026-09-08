Modern forestry machines work in some of the most demanding conditions in the off-road world. Harvesters and forwarders operate far from workshops, under rapidly changing loads and in environments where uptime, fuel efficiency and serviceability have a direct impact on productivity.

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Forestry applications place very different demands on an engine than on-road applications do," says Juha Tervala, Managing Director at AGCO Power. Juha Tervala and Andreas Eurs, Product Manager at long-standing partner Logset, are pictured presenting Logset's new 8H GTE 4.0 Hybrid harvester, powered by an AGCO Power engine.

For AGCO Power, the starting point is clear: a forestry machine needs an engine designed for demanding off-road applications.

"Forestry applications place very different demands on an engine than on-road applications do. The engine must respond instantly to changing loads, work seamlessly with the machine's hydraulic and control systems, and keep it productive in conditions where downtime is costly," says Juha Tervala, Managing Director at AGCO.

AGCO Power will present its modern diesel engines for demanding off-road applications at INTERFORST 2026, held at Messe München on 15-18 October. Visitors can find AGCO Power in the Systems Components area, booth B6.141.

The CORE engine family combines fast load response, fuel efficiency, practical serviceability and long-term reliability. In forestry applications, these are not just technical characteristics, but factors that directly affect machine productivity and operating costs.

Designed for demanding off-road work

Forestry places very specific demands on an engine. In a harvester, the load changes rapidly as the head feeds, delimbs and cuts timber. In a forwarder, the engine must deliver controlled power when moving heavy loads over uneven terrain, slopes and soft ground.

In these conditions, reliable operation is not only about power and torque. The engine must also maintain dependable lubrication and performance when the machine is working on inclines or in tilted positions, as forestry machines often operate on uneven ground for extended periods.

"Performance in forestry is created by the whole machine. The engine, hydraulics, software and serviceability must be designed as one integrated system," says Jarno Ratia, Director of Product Management of AGCO Power.

The CORE platform is designed around high torque, low engine speeds, efficiency and adaptability to different applications. Its architecture also supports future powertrain technologies such as hybridization and alternative fuels.

The modular CORE family currently includes three engine options for different power requirements: the four-cylinder CORE50, producing up to 165 kW and 950 Nm; the six-cylinder CORE75, producing up to 250 kW and 1,450 Nm; and the latest variant, CORE80, rated at 252 kW with maximum torque of 1,680 Nm.

Easy serviceability supports uptime

In forestry, serviceability is a direct part of productivity. Machines often operate long hours and far from service locations, so routine maintenance needs to be straightforward, and downtime kept to a minimum.

"Good serviceability supports both people and productivity. In cold, dark or remote conditions, a well-designed service layout makes routine maintenance more ergonomic and efficient, while helping the machine return to productive operation sooner," says Ratia.

The technical architecture of the engine also affects serviceability and reliability. CORE engines achieve low emissions without exhaust gas recirculation, or EGR, and without two-stage turbocharging. This supports a simpler engine layout and reduces the number of components in the system.

Proven fuel efficiency in independent DLG PowerMix testing*

Fuel efficiency, demonstrated by independent DLG PowerMix tests (test reports 7547, 7552, 7435 and 7599), is an important advantage of AGCO Power's modern CORE engines. Although DLG PowerMix is a tractor test rather than a forestry-machine test, the results provide independent evidence of the efficiency of the CORE engine platform across different load points and engine-speed ranges.

The results also demonstrate the importance of powertrain integration. Fuel efficiency is not determined by the engine alone, but by how the engine, transmission, hydraulics and software work together in the complete machine.

"Lower fuel consumption immediately affects operating costs. But efficiency cannot come at the expense of response, durability or uptime. That balance is where AGCO Power's off-road experience makes the difference," says Ratia.

AGCO Power at INTERFORST

International Key Trade Fair for Forestry and Forest

Messe München, 15-18 October 2026

Systems Components

Booth B6.141

About AGCO Power

AGCO Power is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of engines for off-road machines. We produce engines for well-known tractor brands such as Fendt, Valtra, and Massey Ferguson. In addition to these, AGCO Power engines are used in other off-road machines, including forestry equipment. Production facilities are located in Finland, China, Brazil, and Argentina. The Linnavuori plant has been operating for over 80 years and is a subsidiary of AGCO Corporation. www.agcopower.com.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, PTx and Valtra. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

*Source material for DLG PowerMix tests

Fendt 620 Vario with the CORE50 engine, DLG Test Report 7547 https://pruefberichte.dlg.org/filestorage/Datenblatt_Fendt-620-Vario_en.pdf

Fendt 724 Vario Gen7.1 with the CORE75 engine, DLG Test Report 7552 https://pruefberichte.dlg.org/filestorage/Datasheet_Fendt_724DP.pdf

Fendt 728 Vario Gen7 with the CORE75, DLG Test Report 7435 https://pruefberichte.dlg.org/filestorage/PowerMix_Datasheet_Fendt_728.pdf

Fendt 832 Vario with the CORE80 engine, DLG Test Report 7599 https://pruefberichte.dlg.org/filestorage/PM_Data_sheet_Fendt_832.pdf



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Contacts:

For more information and interview requests:

Communications Manager Vilja Pylsy, vilja.pylsy@agcocorp.com