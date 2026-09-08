Fidelity European Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC ('the Company')
LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056
Interim Dividend
The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 4.20 pence per share to be paid on 23 October 2026 to shareholders on the Register of Members at close of business on 18 September 2026. The ex-dividend date is 17 September 2026.
Contact for queries:
Smita Amin
Company Secretary
FIL Investments International
01737 836347
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