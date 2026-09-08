Oral presentation selected by the SFT 2026 dedicated to the predictive biomarker associated with NFL-101 efficacy in smoking cessation

Presentation of the results of a post-hoc analysis of the Phase II CESTO2 clinical trial focusing on baseline specific IgG1 levels

Opportunity to present this innovative personalized medicine approach to healthcare professionals directly involved in the care of smokers

Regulatory News:

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris FR0014003XT0 ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, announces today that the scientific communication entitled "Baseline IgG1 Levels as a Candidate Predictive Biomarker of NFL-101 Efficacy in Smoking Cessation: A Post-hoc Analysis of the CESTO2 Phase II Randomized Controlled Trial" has been selected for an oral presentation by the Scientific Committee of the 20th Congress of the Société Francophone de Tabacologie (SFT).

The Congress, held under the theme "Tabac: tous embarqués!", will take place on 24 and 25 September 2026 at the Couvent des Jacobins, Rennes Métropole Convention Center. A major event for the French-speaking tobacco control community, it brings together physicians, tobacco treatment specialists, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, researchers and other professionals involved in the prevention and management of tobacco use.

A personalized medicine approach closely aligned with clinical practice

Title: "Baseline IgG1 Levels as a Candidate Predictive Biomarker of NFL-101 Efficacy in Smoking Cessation: A Post-hoc Analysis of the CESTO2 Phase II Randomized Controlled Trial".

Authors: Yannick Plétan, Jean-Marie Grouin, Bruno Lafont, Eric Tartour and Scott Lukas.

The work presented evaluates baseline specific IgG1 levels as a candidate predictive biomarker associated with NFL-101 efficacy. This approach aims to better identify smokers who are likely to respond to treatment and to refine the definition of NFL-101's target population as part of its clinical development. This wording is consistent with NFL Biosciences' previous communication on the same analysis, which refers to the identification of a target population more likely to respond to treatment.

The selection of this communication for an oral presentation by the SFT Scientific Committee highlights the growing interest in a personalized medicine approach applied to smoking cessation. It provides NFL Biosciences with an opportunity to present and discuss its results with French-speaking tobacco treatment specialists and practitioners.

This work was therefore selected on two occasions: as a poster presentation at the 2026 SRNT-Europe Conference, which will be held in Paris from September 21 to 23, and subsequently for an oral presentation at the 20th SFT Congress, to be held in Rennes on September 24 and 25. These two consecutive presentations will help broaden the scientific visibility of the work conducted on NFL-101, with the SFT Congress in particular providing an opportunity to share these findings with practitioners directly involved in supporting smokers who wish to quit.

Bruno Lafont, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of NFL Biosciences, stated: "The selection of this communication for an oral presentation by the SFT Scientific Committee reflects the interest among practitioners who work directly with smokers in a personalized medicine approach. The identification of a candidate predictive biomarker could enable us to better target smokers who are likely to respond to treatment and represents an important area for the continuation of its clinical development. We are pleased to have the opportunity to share this work with the French-speaking tobacco treatment community."

About NFL Biosciences: www.nflbiosciences.com

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier region (France) developing botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences' ambition is to provide new natural therapeutic solutions that are safer and more effective for people worldwide, including in low- and middle-income countries. NFL-101 and NFL-102 are standardized tobacco leaf extracts protected by five patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who wish to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate intended to reduce alcohol consumption and has a drug development program targeting cannabis use disorders.

NFL Biosciences shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 ALNFL).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907018619/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor Relations Media Relations

Mathilde Bohin Jérémy Digel

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

E-mail: nfl@newcap.eu

NFL Biosciences

Bruno Lafont

Tél.: 04 11 93 76 67

E-mail: info@nflbiosciences.com