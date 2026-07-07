Strengthening the international scientific recognition of NFL Biosciences' tobacco franchise within the leading scientific community dedicated to nicotine and tobacco research

Oral presentation dedicated to NFL-102, covering the regional effects of the drug candidate on neuroimmune and signaling pathways in a mouse model of tobacco-smoke exposure

Two scientific posters selected, respectively covering the IgG1 predictive biomarker associated with NFL-101 efficacy and the rationale and design of the TONIC clinical trial evaluating NFL-102

Regulatory News:

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris FR0014003XT0 ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, announces today that three scientific communications dedicated to its drug candidates NFL-101 and NFL-102 have been accepted for presentation at the 2026 Annual SRNT-Europe Conference, which will be held in Paris from 21 to 23 September 2026. SRNT-Europe is the European chapter of the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco, the leading international scientific organization dedicated to nicotine and tobacco research.

These communications include an oral presentation on NFL-102 and two posters dedicated to NFL-101 and NFL-102. They are part of NFL Biosciences' strategy to strengthen the scientific recognition of its smoking cessation programs and to share its work with the international community specialized in nicotine and tobacco research.

Oral presentation dedicated to the effects of NFL-102 on neuroimmune and signaling pathways

Title: "Combined brain PET imaging and proteomics in a mouse model of tobacco-smoke exposure reveal the region-specific effects of NFL-102 on neuroimmune and signaling pathways

This presentation will cover work combining brain positron emission tomography (PET) imaging and proteomic analyses in a mouse model of tobacco-smoke exposure. This work aims to further characterize the effects of NFL-102 on neuroimmune and signaling pathways involved in the mechanisms of nicotine dependence. The presentation will be delivered by Nicolas Tournier, Director of the Biomaps unit at CEA Paris-Saclay.

The selection of this communication as an oral presentation represents an important signal of the scientific interest generated by NFL-102 and its original approach, based on the exploration of interactions between tobacco exposure, the immune system and the central nervous system.

Two posters on the NFL-101 biomarker and the design of the TONIC trial

Poster #1

Title: "Baseline IgG1 Levels as a Candidate Predictive Biomarker of NFL-101 Efficacy in Smoking Cessation: A Post-hoc Analysis of the CESTO2 Phase II Randomized Controlled Trial"

This communication will cover the post-hoc analysis of baseline IgG1 levels as a candidate predictive biomarker of NFL-101 efficacy in smoking cessation. This work is in line with the analyses conducted by NFL Biosciences on the identification of a target population more likely to respond to treatment.

Poster #2

Title: "Targeting Neuroinflammatory Pathways in Nicotine Dependence: Rationale and Design of the TONIC Phase II Trial of NFL-102 for Smoking and Nicotine Cessation"

This communication will present the scientific rationale and design of the TONIC clinical trial, designed to evaluate NFL-102 in smoking cessation and nicotine dependence. TONIC notably aims to confirm the safety profile of NFL-102, select its optimal dose and assess its efficacy.

Strengthened scientific visibility for NFL Biosciences' tobacco franchise

These three communications illustrate the consistency of NFL Biosciences' scientific strategy in smoking cessation. They cover three complementary areas: personalized medicine with NFL-101 and its candidate predictive biomarker, the exploration of NFL-102's broader mechanism of action, and the clinical preparation of the Phase 2 TONIC trial.

NFL Biosciences' presence at the 2026 SRNT-Europe Conference will enable the Company to present its advances to an international scientific community specialized in the fields of nicotine, tobacco, addiction and smoking cessation.

Bruno Lafont, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of NFL Biosciences, stated: "The acceptance of these three communications at the 2026 SRNT-Europe Conference represents an important step in the scientific visibility of our smoking cessation programs. It highlights the complementarity of our work: NFL-101 with the identification of a predictive biomarker, NFL-102 with the exploration of neuroimmune and signaling mechanisms, and TONIC with a clinical design intended to select the optimal dose and assess the efficacy of NFL-102. The selection of an oral presentation dedicated to NFL-102 is particularly rewarding and reflects the scientific interest generated by our approach."

About NFL Biosciences: www.nflbiosciences.com

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier region (France) developing botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences' ambition is to provide new natural therapeutic solutions that are safer and more effective for people worldwide, including in low- and middle-income countries. NFL-101 and NFL-102 are standardized tobacco leaf extracts protected by five patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who wish to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate intended to reduce alcohol consumption and has a drug development program targeting cannabis use disorders.

NFL Biosciences shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 ALNFL).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707505708/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor Relations Media Relations

Mathilde Bohin Jérémy Digel

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

E-mail: nfl@newcap.eu

NFL Biosciences

Bruno Lafont

Tél.: 04 11 93 76 67

E-mail: info@nflbiosciences.com